Get 10% Off on Battery Replacement Service at Volkswagen Dealership in Woodbridge, Virginia

WOODBRIDGE, Va., Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Drivers who own a Volkswagen know that it is one of the most reliable vehicles in the automotive industry. However, owners must get regular maintenance to ensure that a Volkswagen stays healthy and performs efficiently for a long time. They should also get their vehicle batteries checked every two to four years. Since batteries are a vital part of any car, Karen Radley Volkswagen, an automotive dealership in Woodbridge, Virginia, is offering a discount of 10% on the replacement of Volkswagen batteries.
Interested parties can visit the dealership with their Volkswagen to take advantage of this offer. Once the new genuine Volkswagen battery is installed, customers will get a 3-year unlimited range warranty and a 2-year prorate thereafter. In addition to a discount on battery replacement, Karen Radley Volkswagen also offers several service specials to help drivers save on vehicle maintenance. Some of the services offered at the dealership's service department include:
- Synthetic oil change
- Diesel oil change
- Multi-point inspection
- Brake pad repair
- Tire rotation
- Transmission fluid exchange
- Four-wheel alignment
- Wiper blade replacement
- And more!
Drivers who are interested in getting a battery replacement or any other service at Karen Radley Volkswagen can schedule a service appointment right away. They can also contact the dealership by dialing 877-469-6336 or visit them at 14700 Jefferson Davis Highway in Woodbridge, Virginia.
Media Contact
Jose Cabrera, Karen Radley Volkswagen, 703-665-3275, josecarera@radleyautogroup.com
SOURCE Karen Radley Volkswagen
