Dana to Pay Dividend on Common Stock

MAUMEE, Ohio, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dana Incorporated DAN announced today that its board of directors has declared a dividend on its common stock.
The board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share, payable March 25, 2022, to holders of Dana common stock as of March 4.
About Dana Incorporated
Dana is a leader in the design and manufacture of highly efficient propulsion and energy-management solutions that power vehicles and machines in all mobility markets across the globe. The company is shaping sustainable progress through its conventional and clean-energy solutions that support nearly every vehicle manufacturer with drive and motion systems; electrodynamic technologies, including software and controls; and thermal, sealing, and digital solutions.
Based in Maumee, Ohio, USA, the company reported sales of $7.1 billion in 2020 with 38,000 associates in 33 countries across six continents. Founded in 1904, Dana was named one of "America's Most Responsible Companies 2022" by Newsweek for its emphasis on sustainability and social responsibility. The company is driven by a high-performance culture that focuses on valuing others, inspiring innovation, growing responsibly, and winning together, earning it global recognition as a top employer. Learn more at dana.com.
SOURCE Dana Incorporated
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
