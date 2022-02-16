UBC Millwrights Supports 1.8 Billion Green Steel Transformation in Hamilton

HAMILTON, ON, Feb. 16, 2022 /CNW/ - The Millwright Regional Council of Ontario supports the federal and provincial government on their large-scale investment and commitment towards a 1.8 billion green steel transformation at ArcelorMittal Dofasco in Hamilton.
"This plant will be among the first in ArcelorMittal's global operations to replace blast furnaces and we'll be their to support the project providing professional millwrights for installation and maintenance services to keep industry moving." said Scott McCoy, Business Manager UBC Millwright Local 1916 Hamilton.
ArcelorMittal Dofasco is Canada's largest flat-rolled steel producer, and Hamilton's largest private-sector employer producing steel for more than 100 years. This announcement sends a signal that Hamilton is a centre of steel production, safety, and excellence, and a key component to Ontario's economy.
"This significant investment will support the decommission of coke ovens and blast furnaces and replace with electric arc furnaces, further supporting the reduction in greenhouse gas emissions and global demand for low-carbon auto production while providing work opportunities for our members." said Mark Beardsworth, Director of Operations with the Millwright Regional Council of Ontario.
The Millwright Regional Council of Ontario looks forward to working together and collaborating with ArcelorMittal Dofasco and our industry partners to achieve success and complete the project safely by 2028.
About the Millwright Regional Council of Ontario (MRCO)
The Millwright Regional Council of Ontario (MRCO) is composed of eight affiliated Local Unions of the United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners of America (UBC) across the Province of Ontario.
We represent thousands of women and men working as progressive cross-trained construction and maintenance professionals with exceptional skills to install, maintain, diagnose, and repair precision machinery.
UBC millwrights are vital partners in industries as diverse as energy, automotive, aerospace, food processing, pharmaceuticals and more.
SOURCE Millwright Regional Council of Ontario
