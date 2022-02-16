Get a Complimentary Multi-Point Inspection at Hyundai Dealership in Moreno Valley, California

MORENO VALLEY, Calif., Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hyundai of Moreno Valley, an automotive dealership in Moreno Valley, California, is offering a complimentary multi-point inspection for most Hyundai models. Drivers who want to take advantage of this offer can get a coupon from the dealership's website and present it at the time of service. This offer cannot be combined with any other offer and can only be used once per person. In addition to that, customers can use the free multi-point inspection coupon only at the time of a new purchase, as it is not valid on prior purchases.
Hyundai of Moreno Valley has a team of factory-trained technicians to take the best possible care of a vehicle. From oil changes to brake replacement to auto body repairs, customers can get all the automotive services at the dealership's service department. Moreover, if the Hyundai model requires any repairs, the dealership only uses genuine OEM parts for all kinds of replacements. Drivers who are interested in getting an auto service in Moreno Valley, California, can schedule a service appointment right away.
For further assistance, interested parties can contact Hyundai of Moreno Valley by dialing 951-900-4248. They can also visit the dealership at 27500 Eucalyptus Avenue in Moreno Valley, California.
Media Contact
Rosetta Brown, Hyundai of Moreno Valley, 951-900-4248, rosettab@hyundaiofmy.com
SOURCE Hyundai of Moreno Valley
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
