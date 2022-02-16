Fidelity National Financial, Inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.44

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fidelity National Financial, Inc. FNF today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.44 per share. The dividend will be payable March 31, 2022, to stockholders of record as of March 17, 2022.
About Fidelity National Financial, Inc.
Fidelity National Financial, Inc. FNF is a leading provider of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. FNF is the nation's largest title insurance company through its title insurance underwriters - Fidelity National Title, Chicago Title, Commonwealth Land Title, Alamo Title and National Title of New York - that collectively issue more title insurance policies than any other title company in the United States. More information about FNF can be found at www.fnf.com.
About F&G
F&G is part of the FNF family of companies. F&G is committed to helping Americans turn their aspirations into reality. F&G is a leading provider of insurance solutions serving retail annuity and life customers and institutional clients and is headquartered in Des Moines, Iowa. For more information, please visit www.fglife.com.
