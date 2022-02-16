SPANISH BROADCASTING SYSTEM'S RADIO STATIONS ACHIEVE TOP LOCAL TOTAL BILLING IN NEW YORK AND MIAMI

MIAMI, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. (the "Company" or "SBS") SBSAA today announced that its radio stations in New York and Miami achieved top local billing status, beating out all other radio stations in these markets, for the full year 2021, according to Miller Kaplan.
Specifically, SBS's flagship, WSKQ-FM Mega 97.9FM in New York, garnered the top spot in local total billing among all radio stations in the nation's largest radio market, while sister station, WPAT-FM, Amor 93.1FM, achieved the 6th highest local ranking in New York. In addition, in Miami, WCMQ-FM, Zeta 92.3FM achieved the top ranking in local total billing among all radio stations in the nation's 11th largest radio market, while WXDJ-FM, El Zol 106.7FM, ranked 5th in local total billing and WRMA-FM, Ritmo 95.7FM, ranked 6th in local total billing in Miami.
"These leadership rankings are a testament to our people, our brands and the vibrancy and loyalty of the tremendous audiences we have attracted and sustained in these major markets," commented Albert Rodriguez, President and Chief Operating Officer. "Our ability to surpass every radio station, regardless of language, in local total billings in the nation's largest radio market speaks volumes regarding the strength of our content and marketing initiatives, as well as our importance among advertisers looking to target Latino consumers. Likewise, advertisers recognize our radio stations in Miami as key platforms for connecting with the fast-growing Spanish-speaking population in South Florida. We remain committed to building on our success and consistently serving our audiences with the best music, the most compelling personalities and the most exciting content in these major markets, while continuing to strengthen our multimedia platform spanning radio, television, digital media and live events across the nation."
About Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc.
Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. (SBS) owns and operates radio stations located in the top U.S. Hispanic markets of New York, Los Angeles, Miami, Chicago, San Francisco, and Puerto Rico, airing the Tropical, Regional Mexican, Spanish Adult Contemporary, Top 40 and Urbano format genres. SBS also operates AIRE Radio Networks, a national radio platform of over 290 affiliated stations reaching 95% of the U.S. Hispanic audience. SBS also owns MegaTV, a network television operation with over-the-air, cable and satellite distribution and affiliates throughout the U.S. and Puerto Rico, produces a nationwide roster of live concerts and events, and owns a stable of digital properties, including La Musica, a mobile app providing Latino-focused audio and video streaming content and HitzMaker, a new-talent destination for aspiring artists. For more information, visit us online at www.spanishbroadcasting.com.
Contact
SBS MEDIA CONTACT
Marlene Maseda
Fusion 4 Media
Marlene@fusion4media.com
SOURCE Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc.
