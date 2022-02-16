Tripadvisor, Inc. Earnings Press Release Available on Company's Investor Relations Site

NEEDHAM, Mass., Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tripadvisor, Inc. TRIP issued its fourth quarter and full year 2021 earnings press release and management's prepared remarks, which are available now at ir.tripadvisor.com/events-and-presentations. These documents are also available on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. As announced previously, the company will host a conference call tomorrow, Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss the results. The live audiocast and replay will be available to the public at ir.tripadvisor.com/events-and-presentations. Replays of the conference call and the webcast will be accessible for at least twelve months following the conference call.
About Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor, the world's largest travel guidance platform*, helps hundreds of millions of people each month** become better travelers, from planning to booking to taking a trip. Travelers across the globe use the Tripadvisor site and app to discover where to stay, what to do and where to eat based on guidance from those who have been there before. With more than 1 billion reviews and opinions of nearly 8 million businesses, travelers turn to Tripadvisor to find deals on accommodations, book experiences, reserve tables at delicious restaurants and discover great places nearby. As a travel guidance company available in 43 markets and 22 languages, Tripadvisor makes planning easy no matter the trip type.
The subsidiaries of Tripadvisor, Inc. TRIP, own and operate a portfolio of travel media brands and businesses, operating under various websites and apps, including the following websites: www.bokun.io, www.cruisecritic.com, www.flipkey.com, www.thefork.com, www.helloreco.com, www.holidaylettings.co.uk, www.housetrip.com, www.jetsetter.com, www.niumba.com,www.seatguru.com, www.singleplatform.com, www.vacationhomerentals.com, and www.viator.com.
* Source: SimilarWeb, unique users de-duplicated monthly, January 2022
** Source: Tripadvisor internal log files
TRIP-G
SOURCE Tripadvisor
