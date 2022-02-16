Board Safely's Virtual Antigen Certification Meets Canada's New Entry Requirement

WASHINGTON, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Board Safely today applauded the Government of Canada's decision to allow certified rapid antigen COVID tests with a negative result to be used for entry into the country. For at-home rapid antigen tests to meet entry requirements, it must be performed and certified by a medical professional, which includes telehealth service. Board Safely's virtual telehealth platform provides nurse-supervised, rapid antigen COVID test certification quickly, meeting the Canadian government's requirements in an efficient and convenient manner.
"Today's announcement is great news for people traveling to Canada," said Board Safely founder, Dr. D. Michael Coleman. "By allowing people to enter Canada using a certified, rapid antigen COVID test result, the country continues to protect its borders, while giving people an efficient testing option when traveling. With Board Safely's virtual, nurse-supervised antigen rapid COVID testing appointments, travelers can be confident they are meeting not only Canada's entry requirements, but the requirements of the U.S. for re-entry."
Board Safely's process is simple. Travelers obtain their own FDA-EUA authorized rapid antigen test(s), schedule a virtual appointment for the day before travel, and take the test under the online supervision of a registered nurse. On the video call, Board Safely nurses verify the traveler's identity and date/time of test, then following the 15-minute rapid test waiting period, certify the test result and immediately email the test certification to the traveler before leaving the call. This certification is now valid to enter Canada, as well as many other foreign countries, and is approved by the CDC for return to the U.S.
Board Safely partners with the highly experienced U.K. COVID testing company, Breathe Assured, to enable safe and convenient testing throughout the world, using virtual supervision of specialist nurses. These nurses have supervised and certified more than 250,0000 travelers using authorized rapid antigen tests.
"We are delighted to receive the news that supervised rapid antigen, lateral flow tests are going to be accepted for entry into Canada. With the virus escaping vaccine immunity, accurate testing is vital in reigniting international travel," said the U.K.-based Breathe Assured founder, Dr. Tim Chesser. "Crucial to this is the accuracy of the test, as we know that supervision of the test increases its sensitivity from just over 50% to 95% in picking up those who could be infectious."
Board Safely provides virtual appointments covering most time-zones with over 200 nurses on staff.
About Board Safely
Board Safely, LLC provides virtual, nurse-supervised test certification of SARS-CoV-2 viral tests with Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Board Safely provides patients with a scheduled appointment with one of our registered nurses to supervise administration and verify the results, and then provides the test results and a certification instantly via email.
About Breathe Assured
Breathe Assured is a UK Government recognized private, COVID-19 testing provider, founded by doctors and international pharmaceutical executives. Breathe Assured has years of experience that helped create a unique and robust method to provide travelers with testing in the safest, most convenient way possible.
Media Contact:
Jessica Garcia
Jessica@Board-Safely.com
SOURCE Board Safely
