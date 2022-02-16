NAIOP Houston Celebrates their 34th Annual Broker of the Year Awards Honoring Houston's Remarkable Commercial Real Estate Producers

HOUSTON, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NAIOP Houston celebrated the achievements of the top commercial real estate professionals during its 34th Annual Broker of the Year awards ceremony held at the River Oaks Country Club on February 15, 2022. Noteworthy industry performers were honored for their 2021 accomplishments with NAIOP Houston's Deal of the Year, Broker of the Year, and Rising Star awards in both the office and industrial sectors.
"NAIOP Houston proudly celebrated the most accomplished real estate professionals in the industry during its Annual Broker of the Year Awards ceremony," stated Andrew Montgomery, President of NAIOP Houston. "These professionals represent the Houston real estate community by exemplifying the most outstanding qualities in our industry, including transactional standout, client service, community involvement, and mentoring the young professionals of our city's future."
NAIOP Houston's 2021 Office Broker of the Year was awarded to David Bale, Executive Vice President at JLL. His 2021 most accomplished projects include the CITGO Petroleum project, a 249,899 square foot lease extension of their North American headquarters and Texas Children's Hospital, a 179,789 square foot lease restructuring, and a long-term extension in the West/Loop Bellaire area.
NAIOP Houston's 2021 Industrial Broker of the Year was awarded to Beau Kaleel. Kaleel is Managing Director at Cushman & Wakefield, assisting landlords in project leasing and corporate clients with their real estate requirements through his in-depth knowledge of real estate and distribution and supply chain management. Kaleel has completed over 900 transactions for a total aggregate value of more than $1 Billion.
NAIOP Houston's 2021 Office & Industrial Deal of the Year recognizes brokers involved in exceptional lease or sale in the office and industrial sectors. The Office Deal of the Year was awarded to CBRE's Lucian Bukowski, Kevin Saxe, and Cushman & Wakefield's Jim Bailey. Bukowski, Saxe, and Bailey completed the transaction of a 124,000 square foot lease for Coterra Energy at Three Memorial City Plaza in less than two months, meeting several aggressive timelines for Coterra Energy's new headquarters.
The Industrial Deal of the Year was awarded to Nathan Wynne with CBRE. Wynne arranged a 750,770 square foot industrial lease for Ferguson Enterprises to occupy the entirety of Building 3 at Stream Realty Partner's Empire West Business Park, a speculative business park development in Brookshire, Texas. He negotiated and closed the deal within two months, serving as one of Houston's most significant industrial speculative leases. The deal has contributed to the west Houston industrial market's rapid growth as a distribution hub.
About NAIOP Houston
NAIOP, the Commercial Real Estate Development Association, is the leading organization for developers, owners, and investors of office, industrial and mixed-use real estate. NAIOP provides advocacy, education, and business opportunities by connecting members in a robust North American network. NAIOP advances responsible, sustainable development that creates jobs and benefits the communities in which our members work and live.
SOURCE NAIOP Houston Chapter
