Episcopal Relief & Development's Lenten Meditations Focus on Key Priority Areas

NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Episcopal Relief & Development invites Episcopalians and people of all faith backgrounds to see Christ in others this Lent through the 2022 Lenten Meditations. This year's reflections focus on the organization's three key priority areas: Women, Children and Climate, and feature a special section on Disaster Resilience and Response.
"The 2022 Lenten Meditations provide an opportunity for supporters to reflect deeply on those whose lives have been transformed by Episcopal Relief & Development's programs," said Josephine Hicks, Vice President, Episcopal Church Programs Episcopal Relief & Development. "Everything Episcopal Relief & Development does is inspired by five core values: faith, dignity, relationship, leadership and excellence. These meditations touch on each of these values."
Written by leaders in The Episcopal Church, the meditations reflect an intimate knowledge of the organization's work. The authors include the Most Rev. Michael B. Curry, presiding bishop and primate of The Episcopal Church, the Rev. Gay Clark Jennings, president of the House of Deputies, and other leaders, both lay and clergy. As a part of Episcopal Relief & Development's goal to become a carbon-neutral organization, the Lenten Meditations are now delivered only via email and as downloadable PDFs at episcopalrelief.org/Lent.
Supporters are also invited to observe Episcopal Relief & Development Sunday on March 6 or another convenient time during the season. Lent was officially designated at the 2009 General Convention of The Episcopal Church as a time for dioceses, congregations and individuals to remember and support the work of Episcopal Relief & Development. Although the first Sunday in Lent is the official day of observance, churches may hold a special service on any Sunday. Liturgical resources to help congregations observe Episcopal Relief & Development Sunday are available at episcopalrelief.org/sunday.
"I have been fortunate enough to witness first-hand the remarkable ways in which the work of Episcopal Relief & Development transforms lives around the world," said the Rev. Gay Clark Jennings, President of the House of Deputies of The Episcopal Church. "Especially now, when the need is so great, I hope all Episcopalians will spend time this Lent reflecting on the lasting change we can help make possible and join me in giving generously."
Download the Lenten Meditations and learn more about planning an Episcopal Relief & Development Sunday at episcopalrelief.org/Lent.
ABOUT EPISCOPAL RELIEF & DEVELOPMENT:
For over 80 years, Episcopal Relief & Development has been working together with supporters and partners for lasting change around the world. Each year the organization facilitates healthier, more fulfilling lives for close to 3 million people struggling with hunger, poverty, disaster and disease. Inspired by Jesus' words in Matthew 25, Episcopal Relief & Development leverages the expertise and resources of Anglican and other partners to deliver measurable and sustainable change in three signature program areas: Women, Children and Climate.
