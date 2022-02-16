Get Behind the Wheel of the Capable and Powerful 2022 Ford Bronco™ Sport SUV at Bickford Ford

SNOHOMISH, Wash., Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Drivers who are looking to purchase the 2022 Ford Bronco™ Sport SUV can do so at Bickford Ford, an automotive dealership in Snohomish, Washington. They can also schedule a test drive to take it out for a spin by visiting the dealership's website.
The 2022 Ford Bronco™ Sport SUV is an exceptional vehicle with loads of advanced technology features and capabilities. It is designed for thrill-seekers with a rugged exterior and a spacious interior. Moreover, with a combination of 4X4 capability, proficient driving dynamics, and off-road-tuned underpinnings, it lets adventurers power through challenging terrains with ease.
To get behind the wheel of the 2022 Ford Bronco™ Sport SUV, interested parties can contact the dealership to start the buying process. While the base model of the 2022 Ford Bronco™ Sport SUV has a starting MSRP of $28,910, its top model is available at Bickford Ford at a starting price of $35,585. Customers who plan to purchase this exceptional SUV from Bickford Ford do not have to worry about credit approval, as the dealership has a team of experts to provide the best financial packages for everyone. Interested parties can fill out a simple form at their website to get started.
To learn more about the 2022 Ford Bronco™ Sport SUV, customers can also visit the dealership at 3100 Bickford Avenue in Snohomish, Washington.
Media Contact
Jason Bickford, Bickford Ford, 425-334-4045, jasonb@bickford.net
SOURCE Bickford Ford
