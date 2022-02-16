JAS Appoints New Vice President of Marketing

ATLANTA, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- JAS Worldwide is pleased to announce the appointment of Jennifer Jinadu-Wright as VP of Marketing. Jennifer will be driving JAS' global branding and marketing strategies by leveraging her 20 years of experience with building high performing teams and her philosophy of continuously seeking new ways to connect with customers, keeping the customer experience at the forefront.
Throughout her impressive career, Jennifer has held positions across various product and service sectors in Europe and the US, bringing a multidimensional perspective to her marketing strategies. A leader in the brand management space, her accomplishments include the development of sales programs and new business initiatives, designing and launching websites, and implementation of digital ad strategies, all of which led to significant increases in revenue contribution and enhanced brand equity. "While Jennifer's achievements are very impressive, I am most excited about the energy and passion she brings for coaching, leading, and collaborating with teams to deliver exceptional results", said JAS Chief Commercial Officer, Carol Kijac. "We know that with her extensive experience and creativity she will be a great asset to our team".
About JAS Worldwide
JAS was founded in 1978 in Milan, Italy. Over the last four decades, JAS has grown from regional roots to a global force in freight forwarding. Today, JAS covers 100+ countries with 380 offices and official agent locations and has over 5,000 employees globally.
