Digimarc Sets Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Conference Call for Wednesday, March 2 at 5:00 p.m. ET

BEAVERTON, Ore., Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Digimarc Corporation DMRC will hold a conference call on Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (2:00 p.m. Pacific time) to discuss results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021. Management will also provide an update on market conditions and its execution of strategy. The company will issue financial results in a press release before the call.
Digimarc CEO Riley McCormack, CFO Charles Beck, and CLO Robert Chamness will host the call, and provide an update on the financial results, quarterly highlights and strategic priorities followed by a question-and-answer forum. The company will issue financial results in a press release before the call.
For those who wish to call in via telephone, please dial the number below at least five minutes before the scheduled start time:
Date: Wednesday, March 2, 2022
Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (2:00 p.m. Pacific time)
Toll-Free Number: 866-562-9934
International Number: 706-679-0638
Conference ID: 8569889
About Digimarc
Digimarc Corporation DMRC is a pioneer and leader in digital watermarking solutions and the automatic identification of media, including packaging, commercial print, digital images, audio and video. Digimarc helps customers drive efficiency, accuracy and security across physical and digital supply chains. Visit us at digimarc.com on LinkedIn and follow us on Twitter @digimarc to learn more.
SOURCE Digimarc Corporation
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.