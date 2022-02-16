Pocket-sized, Potent Cannabis Beverage Drink Loud Launches in CA

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, cannabis beverage Drink Loud launches its tiny-but-mighty cannabis potion into dispensaries throughout California. Made with 100 milligrams of THC packed into a 1.8 ounce bottle using proprietary nanotechnology, Drink Loud is both the smallest and most potent cannabis beverage for a fun, discreet, affordable and fast-acting uplift. Manufactured and distributed by Rove Brands, Drink Loud is shelf-stable and candy-flavored, available in four tropical flavors: Chill | Kush Berry, Spark | Cucumber Haze, Maui Blast | Pina Colada and Cruise | Pink Lemonade. Its pocket size, nano-fast onset and high potency, makes Drink Loud potions more like a liquid vape than a traditional cannabis beverage.
Meant to be enjoyed like a 420-take on five-hour energy, or stirred into a canna-cocktail, the range of personalization is nearly limitless. While best served cold, refrigeration is never required, even after opening. When sipping, product onset takes as little as five minutes to set in, or up to 30 on a full stomach. Drink Loud's juicy-candy flavor means they are equally as delicious enjoyed as a shot, stirred into a slushy or sipped slowly at your favorite music festival. All potion flavors are vegan, gluten-free, contain no GMOs and are sweetened with a combination of sugar and xylitol.
Led by CEO and president Paul Jacobson, Rove manufactures Drink Loud as well as all of its award-winning vapes, flower and tinctures in-house. Always optimizing for quality, Rove has developed a new, proprietary nanotechnology and emulsification process for Drink Loud that ensures no bitter taste and a fast-acting onset of THC that can take as little as five minutes. Drink Loud's flavors and terpene blends are developed by an in-house chef whose background in restaurants and cannabis food pairing complement Rove's nanotech for a beverage that's uniquely functional and delicious.
Of the launch, Jacobson says, "We spent so much time trying to find a nanotech supplier whose technology gave us the fast onset and zero aftertaste that we were after. When we weren't finding exactly what we and we imagined our community wanted, we developed Drink Loud in-house. I couldn't be more proud of what our R&D team has created with this new product and category." Drink Loud is now available for sale in California from Desert Hot Springs to Oakland, with dispensary partners including Shango, Atrium, Mr. Nice Guys and More.
Media Contact:
Margaux Lushing
330060@emaill4pr.com
818-571-3230
SOURCE Rove Brand
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.