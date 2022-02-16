The Worldwide Optical Preclinical Imaging Industry is Expected to Reach $859 Million by 2030

DUBLIN, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Optical Preclinical Imaging Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global optical preclinical imaging market was valued at $516.10 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $859.70 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2021 to 2030. Optical preclinical imaging is the visualization of living animals for research purposes, such as drug discovery and development. Imaging modalities have often been important to researchers in monitoring changes in animals responding to physiological or environmental changes, whether at the organ, tissue, cell, or molecular level. Noninvasive and in vivo imaging methods have grown more relevant for studying animal models over time.



Optical imaging can monitor disease progression and evaluate effects of drug candidates with extremely high sensitivity. Preclinical imaging is essential for phenotyping, drug development, and providing a fundamental knowledge of disease mechanisms. The major objective is to enhance the probability of clinical success while shortening the time and expense of drug research and development. Translational research is transforming current medicine and the way health problems are handled and solved. The use of small-animal models in fundamental and preclinical sciences is a critical component of these types of research and development initiatives, serving as a link between molecular discoveries and clinical implementation in diagnostics and therapeutics.



Preclinical imaging encompasses a range of modalities, and can be broadly classified as predominantly morphological/anatomical imaging approaches or molecular imaging techniques. For anatomical imaging, techniques such as high-frequency micro-ultrasound, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), and computed tomography (CT) are commonly used, whereas optical imaging (fluorescence and bioluminescence), positron emission tomography (PET), and single photon emission computed tomography (SPECT) are used for molecular visualizations. Each modality has advantages and disadvantages. Recently, multimodality devices have been designed such as SPECT/CT to give complementary information on the pathophysiological processes.



High-resolution modalities exhibit the ability to noninvasively image and monitor molecular processes within tumors, molecular imaging represents a fundamental tool for cancer scientists. The combination of high-resolution modalities such as micro-CT or micro-MRI, with highly sensitive techniques that provide functional information, such as micro-PET or micro-SPECT, continue to broaden the horizons of research in key areas such as infection, oncology, cardiology, and neurology, contributing not only for a better understanding of disease mechanisms but also for providing efficient and unique tools to evaluate new chemical entities and candidate drugs. For instance, in 2019, Kawasaki Medical University, Yokohama's research hub for state-of-the-art medical science and services installed an ultrahigh-resolution E-Class U-SPECT6/CT system for preclinical imaging. It is the only nuclear imaging system that can image mice with the same visual acuity as can be obtained from imaging humans with clinical scanners.



Increase in the use of optical preclinical imaging is majorly due to technological advancements in molecular imaging, surge in demand for noninvasive small animal imaging techniques, and rise in preclinical research funding, by both private and public organizations. In addition, the outbreak of new diseases and personalization of treatments have led to various drug developments, which, in turn, leads to clinical trials. Optical preclinical imaging is utilized to monitor therapy response for early efficacy indications. Technological advancements in vivo imaging enables quantitative research of diseases at the molecular level.



The global optical preclinical imaging market is segmented into modality, end user, and region. On the basis of modality, the market is segregated into bioluminescence & fluorescence imaging systems, standalone fluorescence imaging systems, and optical + X-ray & optical + CT. By end user, it is fragmented into pharma & biotech companies, academic & government research institutes and contract research organizations.



The major players profiled in the report are Berthold Technologies GmbH & Co.KG, Endress+Hauser (Analytik Jena US LLC), Fujifilm Corporation (Fujifilm VisualSonics Inc.), LI-COR Biosciences, Inc., Miltenyi Biotec B.V. & CO. KG, PerkinElmer, Inc., Rigaku Corporation (MILabs B.V.), TriFoil Imaging, Vieworks Co., Ltd., and Vilber Smart Imaging Ltd.



Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



CHAPTER 3: MARKET LANDSCAPE

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.2.2. Top winning strategies

3.3. Porter's five forces analysis

3.4. Top player positioning, 2020

3.5. Market dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Technological advancements in molecular imaging

3.5.1.2. Increase in demand for noninvasive small animal imaging techniques

3.5.1.3. Increase in funding for preclinical research by both private and public organizations

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.2.1. High cost for installation and stringent regulations for preclinical research

3.5.3. Opportunity

3.5.3.1. Lucrative opportunities in emerging markets

3.6. Impact analysis

3.7. Impact analysis of COVID-19 on the optical preclinical imaging marke



CHAPTER 4: OPTICAL PRECLINICAL IMAGING MARKET, BY MODALITY

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market size and forecast

4.2. Bioluminescence & fluorescence imaging systems

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3. Market analysis, by country

4.3. Standalone fluorescence imaging systems

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3. Market analysis, by country

4.4. Optical + X-ray & optical + CT

4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.4.3. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 5: OPTICAL PRECLINICAL IMAGING MARKET, BY END USER

5.1. Overview

5.1.1. Market size and forecast

5.2. Pharma & biotech companies

5.2.1. Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.2. Market analysis, by country

5.3. Academic & government research institutes

5.3.1. Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.2. Market analysis, by country

5.4. Contract research organizations

5.4.1. Market size and forecast, by region

5.4.2. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 6: OPTICAL PRECLINICAL IMAGING MARKET, BY REGION



CHAPTER 7: COMPANY PROFILES

7.1. BERTHOLD TECHNOLOGIES GMBH & CO.KG

7.1.1. Company overview

7.1.2. Company snapshot

7.1.3. Operating business segments

7.1.4. Product portfolio

7.2. ENDRESS+HAUSER AG (ANALYTIK JENA GMBH)

7.2.1. Company overview

7.2.2. Company snapshot

7.2.3. Operating business segments

7.2.4. Product portfolio

7.3. FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORPORATION (FUJIFILM VISUALSONICS INC.)

7.3.1. Company overview

7.3.2. Company snapshot

7.3.3. Operating business segments

7.3.4. Product portfolio

7.3.5. Business performance

7.4. LI-COR BIOSCIENCES, INC.

7.4.1. Company overview

7.4.2. Company snapshot

7.4.3. Operating business segments

7.4.4. Product portfolio

7.5. MILTENYI BIOTEC B.V. & CO. KG

7.5.1. Company overview

7.5.2. Company snapshot

7.5.3. Operating business segments

7.5.4. Product portfolio

7.5.5. Key strategic moves and developments

7.6. PERKINELMER INC.

7.6.1. Company overview

7.6.2. Company snapshot

7.6.3. Operating business segments

7.6.4. Product portfolio

7.6.5. Business performance

7.7. RIGAKU CORPORATION (MILABS B.V.)

7.7.1. Company overview

7.7.2. Company snapshot

7.7.3. Operating business segments

7.7.4. Product portfolio

7.7.5. Key strategic moves and developments

7.8. TRIFOIL IMAGING, INC.

7.8.1. Company overview

7.8.2. Company snapshot

7.8.3. Operating business segment

7.8.4. Product portfolio

7.8.5. Key strategic moves and developments

7.9. VIEWORKS CO., LTD.

7.9.1. Company overview

7.9.2. Company snapshot

7.9.3. Operating business segments

7.9.4. Product portfolio

7.9.5. Business performance

7.9.6. Key strategic moves and developments

7.10. VILBER SMART IMAGING LTD.

7.10.1. Company overview

7.10.2. Company snapshot

7.10.3. Operating business segments

7.10.4. Product portfolio

