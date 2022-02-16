ShapeShift DAO is a Sponsor of ETHDenver!

CHICAGO, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ShapeShift DAO is excited to announce its participation in ETHDenver 2022 in collaboration with SporkDAO. The 2022 ETHDenver is the second official congregation of SporkDAO (formerly ETHDenver). What makes this event special is the participation of the ShapeShift DAO and other DAOs that formed this past year who did not participate in MCON in November 2021. ETHDenver is one example of the growing DAO-to-DAO participation and collaboration within the crypto space. Learn more about DAO's here.
Being a relatively new DAO, ShapeShift has an inherent vested interest in supporting the work of Coin Center and its future - read more. ShapeShift plans to raise $100,000 for Coin Center by hosting an exclusive party with a few VIP guests of honor who have founded or significantly contributed to the Colorado crypto ecosystem, including Erik Voorhees. This event is sponsored by the ShapeShift DAO and will cost attendees a 1 ETH donation to CoinCenter to attend.
ShapeShift will also be kicking off the main event week with a 300 person pre-party with longtime ShapeShift contributors and community members. This pre-party is a celebration of ShapeShift's Colorado crypto community roots and Denver's progress towards being the first digital-inclusive state.
Lastly, as an ETHDenver Meta sponsor, ShapeShift is giving away $15,000 in bounties for the hackathon; making a stand alongside SporkDAO in supporting the growth and development of Web3 builders. In previous ETHDenver events, this hackathon incubated some of the top web3 utility projects such as Giveth.io and 1x.ag - read more.
ShapeShift DAO is incredibly thrilled and excited to participate in the collaborative Web3 conference ecosystem that SporkDAO has facilitated through ETHDenver. The event empowers participants to shape this new world while cementing the Rocky Mountain region and the State of Colorado as a thriving hub of Ethereum and blockchain innovation. Let's DAO it!
About ShapeShift
Since 2014, ShapeShift has been pioneering self-custody for digital asset trading. The company's Web and mobile platforms allow users worldwide to safely buy, hold, trade, and interact with digital assets such as Bitcoin and Ethereum. Since Decentralizing in 2021, ShapeShift has been leading the charge into fully decentralized production and operation - read more here.
