RLS Logistics Best in Class BRCGS Certified Cold Storage Warehouse

MOUNT LAUREL, N.J., Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RLS Logistics, a leading provider of cold chain solutions, announced its Newfield, NJ, Vineland, NJ, and Salt Lake City, UT cold storage warehouse facilities earned the top food safety certifications in the cold storage and distribution industry through the British Retail Consortium Global Standard (BRCGS). The company hit the ground running in 2022 earning the highest AA ratings for the Utah and New Jersey based cold storages.

RLS Logistics facilities have been certified through the BRCGS since 2014. Through their team members' due diligence and hard work, the company has proudly garnered the highest ratings at all its cold storage facilities nationwide for six consecutive years. The BRCGS grading system ranges from AA, A, B, C, D, and Uncertified, from highest to lowest. The scale is based on the amount and type of non-conformances found in the audit; a double AA BRCGS rating signal less than 5 minor nonconformances.

The commitment to food safety is rooted in RLS' philosophy to be a leader in quality in every aspect of their business. Jose Maldonado, Director of Quality and Safety at RLS Logistics, named the top three reasons why RLS continues to get certified under BRCGS year after year:

1) BRCGS is an internationally recognized certification that customers trust due to the reputation it has.

2) The BRCGS storage and distribution food safety audit challenges the RLS teams to always adhere to the best cold storage best practices, quality management, risk analysis, standards and more around the globe set by BRCGS. It holds RLS accountable 24/7, 365 days for protecting customers' products.

3) "RLS' commitment to food safety is a direct reflection of our commitment to our customers," says Maldonado. "Our team puts their best foot forward to deliver the highest food safety and quality standards to protect customer products and identities while at all RLS facilities across the U.S."

RLS began to implement their food safety strategy ensuring their warehouse network facilities also become BRCGS certified if it is not already. In December 2021, our Scranton, PA, based Warehouse Partner, RLS Gress, became AA certified.

"Maintaining our BRCGS certification is a team effort that we are proud of. Everyone at RLS is dedicated to food safety from top leadership cascading throughout every position in the company, said Maldonado.

ABOUT RLS LOGISTICS: Headquartered in Newfield, NJ, RLS Logistics is a family-owned, third-party logistics provider specializing in value-added cold chain solutions, including LTL and FTL transportation, cold storage warehousing, and direct-to-consumer fulfillment. Founded in 1968, the company has been owned and managed by the Leo family for over 50 years and has grown into a leading integrated cold chain 3PL. For more information, visit https://www.rlslogistics.com/.



