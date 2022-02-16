3xLOGIC Introduces Enhancements to VIGIL CLOUD Mobile App

FISHERS, Ind., Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- 3xLOGIC, Inc., a leading provider of integrated, intelligent security solutions, has added Smart Search capability and a Network Video Recorder plugin to its VIGIL CLOUD mobile app.
Through its intuitive interface, the mobile app makes tasks like viewing video, case management, and viewing and reacting to notifications available using common gestures and movements common within many other mobile applications. With the mobile app, users can easily access VIGIL CLOUD from anywhere, at any time, on their smartphone to quickly navigate through the solution's most important features.
"The VIGIL CLOUD mobile app has become a valuable tool for end users to view and manage their video at any time, regardless of where they may be," says Bill Hobbs, Global Vice President of Sales for 3xLOGIC. "These new enhancements will make it even easier for end users to put the full power of VIGIL CLOUD in their hands."
With Smart Search capability, mobile app users can now quickly and easily identify and review events of interest, resulting in more accurate and efficient investigations. Providing seamless functionality between 3xLOGIC VIGIL Server, client-based solutions and CLOUD, Smart Search allows users to focus their searches on just the areas or frames that most interest them.
The intuitive, user-friendly interface allows users to narrow down their search results by selecting as many or as few blocks of the image as they wish to search within the playback field of view. Once a filter has been applied, Smart Search reviews the visible timeline and returns only the motion events in selected fields that are of most interest, with any motion detected within regions of interest displayed along the playback timeline. From this review, users can capture video clips, case management, and still images. Users can also change the Smart Search's sensitivity to determine how much motion is required to trigger an event.
While VIGIL CLOUD easily integrates with 3xLOGIC cameras, the NVR plugin allows users to bring in other manufacturers' products, extending the capabilities of the solution.
The VIGIL CLOUD mobile app and update are available for download for iOS and Android devices. Visit the 3xLOGIC website for more information on VIGIL CLOUD and the VIGIL CLOUD mobile app.
Join our upcoming webinar to learn more about these new VIGIL CLOUD mobile app features and more on February 17 at 2 p.m.
About 3xLOGIC
3xLOGIC™ is a leading innovator and provider of security hardware, software, and cloud-based solutions that drive business intelligence, for customers around the globe. 3xLOGIC's solutions go beyond security to deliver transformational business value, by mining data and converting it into actionable insights – for greater visibility and fresh perspective on problems businesses didn't even know they had. Learn more at http://www.3xLOGIC.com.
