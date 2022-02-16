Fahim Imam-Sadeque Shares Insights on the Asset Management Industry During an Interview with Blogprocess.com

LONDON, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Business development professional Fahim Imam-Sadeque is excited to announce his exclusive interview with Blogprocess.com. In the interview, he shared his insights about essential skills for a position in his field, the most challenging professional decisions he's had to make, what makes him successful, and the best way to monitor his work performance.

Fahim Imam-Sadeque has earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Actuarial Science from the City University of London and has proven experience in the asset management industry. He's a Fellow of the Institute of Actuaries, and his top skills include asset management, hedge funds, investment management, sales, and consultant and client relationship management.

In giving advice to others who would like to qualify for a position in his field, Fahim Imam-Sadeque says people need excellent listening skills. He also explained:

"You need to be a people person, and you need to have an excellent technical understanding of financial products … But, I think most importantly, what can't be learned is you need empathy so you can put yourself in the other person's shoes and understand and appreciate the issues they're facing."

That's not a skill that can be taught in a classroom or through a textbook, as Fahim Imam-Sadeque explains, but rather through life experiences.

Fahim Imam-Sadeque says that the biggest key to his success has been the "many generous people along the way who have taken their time to help me, educate me and train me, and allow me to learn from them."

It's why Fahim Imam-Sadeque always suggests people find a solid mentor or two in the field from whom they can learn. People can gain valuable insight into their profession by modelling themselves after successful people.

Fahim Imam-Sadeque says the most satisfying moments of his professional life revolve around helping businesses grow. He loves the process of working hard through a journey, not knowing what the results will be, and celebrating the accomplishments when it's all said and done.

Today, employees everywhere are re-thinking their approach to their work. The COVID-19 pandemic influenced many people to take a good look at their personal and professional lives and determine whether their current status is where they want to be.

That ties perfectly into how Fahim Imam-Sadeque says he monitors the performance of his work. As he explains:

"I think the simplest thing is, am I enjoying work? If I'm enjoying it and my heart and soul are in it, then everything's good, and I'm running smoothly."

Fahim Imam-Sadeque shared many other insights during his interview, published on Blogprocess.com.



Media Contact

Jessica Brown, Mercury News Media, (303) 800 6186, info@mercurynewsmedia.com

SOURCE Fahim Imam-Sadeque