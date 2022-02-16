New Alfa Romeo Tonale Interiors Feature Alcantara

MILAN, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The interior of Alfa Romeo's recently unveiled Tonale SUV is upholstered with unique Alcantara material developed jointly by the two companies.
The Alcantara seating material used for Tonale's interior is produced at the company's Complex Manufacturing facility in Nera Montoro, Italy -- a special unit that utilizes complex technologies to customize and provide automakers with finished products ready for assembly.
Alfa Romeo's new SUV goes on sale in April and will be available in North America with either a gasoline or a hybrid plug-in-electric powertrain.
Black Alcantara® with round laser-drilled holes and contrasting red backing alternates with plain black Alcantara on the Tonale's seats for an especially sporty appearance. Alcantara also is found on the SUV's dashboard.
Alcantara's excellent grip, light weight and breathability combine with the material's aesthetic and sensory qualities to further enhance the Tonale driving experience.
The partnership between Alfa Romeo and Alcantara dates back to the early 1990's. Like Alfa Romeo, Alcantara is synonymous with Italian quality and excellence. Every meter of Alcantara material is produced in the heart of Italy at the company's production facilities in Nera Montoro in Umbria for export throughout the world.
Alcantara S.p.A. – www.alcantara.com
Founded in 1972, Alcantara represents one of the leading Made in Italy brands. A registered trademark of Alcantara S.p.A. and the result of unique and proprietary technology, Alcantara® is a highly innovative material offering an unparalleled combination of sensory, aesthetic, and functional qualities. Thanks to its extraordinary versatility, Alcantara is the chosen material for leading brands in numerous specialist fields: fashion and accessories, the automotive industry, interior design, home décor and consumer-electronics. These characteristics, together with a serious and proven commitment to the use of sustainable materials, allow Alcantara to express and define contemporary lifestyle: the lifestyles of those who love to enjoy everyday products to the fullest while respecting the environment. Since 2009 Alcantara is certified "Carbon Neutral", having defined, reduced and offset all the CO2 emissions deriving from its activity ("from cradle to grave"). To document the company's journey in this field, Alcantara conducts and publishes an annual Sustainability Report, certified by BDO and available for consultation on the company website. Headquartered in Milan, Alcantara also has production facilities and a research department in Nera Montoro in the heart of Italy's Umbria region (Terni).
