The St. Charles Home Show is the Place for the Latest Home Products and Services, Plus Expert Home Improvement Advice

ST. CHARLES, Mo., Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Local companies bring countless experts to this event who offer valuable home improvement knowledge and advice. People can see, learn about and buy the latest home products and services in one convenient location. The show is produced by the Home Builders Association of St. Louis and Eastern Missouri.

Spending more time at home recently has prompted many people to reevaluate their homes. From design to functionality, many homeowners have found areas of their homes that would benefit from some updates. The Home Show is a great source for the products, services and local home improvement pros to help with those updates to create homes that fit the needs of today's families and give them their best home life.

St. Louisans can find what they need for their homes, inside and out, including kitchen and bath designs and fixtures, flooring, furniture, window treatments, decks, fencing, windows, siding, doors, landscaping, hardscape materials and so much more. Visiting the Show will save attendees time and money, help them complete their home improvement projects and give them the opportunity to have a fun day out with their families.

Show visitors can get expert tips from Megan Cain, the Creative Vegetable Gardener. Megan offers simple advice to help gardeners cut through the noise of all the overcomplicated gardening advice out there and help them get better results from their garden. She focuses on the essentials first, making sure gardeners are growing more food and getting the results they want. Then she delves deeper into the beautiful details of gardening with fun experimentation.

Megan's topics include 5 Mistakes I Made in My Vegetable Garden So You Don't Have To, Design Inspiration for a Creative Vegetable Garden, which includes simple and fun elements to showcase a garden's beauty, and Your Garden Can Feed You All Year, which will show attendees how to have their earliest harvest ever in spring, keep the momentum going in summer through succession planting, and have a robust fall garden that feeds them all the way to holiday gatherings.

The 15th Anniversary St. Charles Sausage Festival, Wine Tasting & More is a favorite destination for show attendees. Visit this area for free tastings and products for purchase from Missouri sausage producers and wineries. Plus, try tasty wine slushies and a variety of foods. Show visitors can discover delicious new items and stock up on their favorites – also great for unique gifts!

Shop the Spa & Swim Spa Blowout Sale, sponsored by Spas and More! for great deals. This spectacular sale offers show visitors the opportunity to save 30-50% off regular retail prices, with many models of spas and swim spas to choose from.

Outdoor living spaces are some of the most popular areas for home improvements. A variety of exhibitors, including pool and spa companies, landscape design and maintenance pros, and others offering decks and patios, outdoor kitchens, awnings and umbrellas, storage sheds and more can help people create amazing outdoor spaces.

The St. Charles Home Show is always a family-friendly destination. Bring the kids for a variety of fun, free activities at the KIDSZONE, presented by the St. Charles County Parks and Recreation Department. Hours are Friday from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m., Saturday from 12:00 to 4:00 p.m. and Sunday from 12:00 to 3:00 p.m. The St. Charles County Parks and Recreation Department offers unique parks, diverse facilities and a broad range of programs and special events for all ages to enjoy, in addition to features that enhance the region's historical and natural environmental heritage.

The Home Show is hosting a Food Drive. Visitors can donate food items to the St. Louis Area Foodbank and are encouraged to bring non-perishable food in non-breakable containers. Suggested items include: peanut butter, tuna, canned meats and beans; canned fruits and vegetables, fruit juice, jellies, jams and dried fruit; cereal, oatmeal, rice and crackers; pasta and sauce, boxed meals, soups and stews; and baby products like powdered formula, baby food, diapers and wipes.

For area homeowners looking to do some home improvements, visiting the Show is the first step. Finding the products and services they need and the companies who can help will go a long way toward getting that project done. Visitors are encouraged to bring photos, plans and designs and have their questions answered by the experts. Many exhibitors offer show specials and discounts for people who book projects or make appointments at the Show.

Plus, visitors can register to win $500 cash to help them get started on their next home improvement project, courtesy of the Home Builders Association.

Show hours are 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, April 1 and Saturday, April 2 and 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, April 3. Admission and parking are free. For more information, visit https://www.STLHomeShow.com.

Media Contact

Ellen Viehmann, Home Builders Association of St. Louis and Eastern Missouri, 1 314-994-7700 Ext: 120, ViehmannE@hbastl.com

SOURCE Home Builders Association of St. Louis and Eastern Missouri