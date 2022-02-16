GDIT Awarded $162M DISA Identity, Credential and Access Management Phase III Production OTA Agreement

FALLS CHURCH, Va., Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT), a business unit of General Dynamics GD, announced today that it has been awarded the Identity, Credential and Access Management (ICAM) Other Transaction Authority (OTA) Phase III production agreement by the Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA). The agreement has a total estimated value of $162 million with a one-year base period and four option years.
GDIT is delivering the DISA ICAM solution that will secure identity, access and account management for Department of Defense (DoD) applications. Phases I and II, which were awarded to GDIT, included the successful completion of a pilot prototype. In Phase III, GDIT will continue to onboard DoD's financial management applications into the ICAM solution while expanding the scope of the program to include non-financial management applications.
GDIT's ICAM solution for DISA will enable interoperability with other agencies, which reduces cost and enhances security for DoD mission partners. This interoperability, combined with ICAM's automation capabilities, also enables Joint All-Domain Command and Control's (JADC2) goal of sharing data securely and seamlessly among agencies to support faster decision-making. This centralized approach leverages GDIT's expertise in cyber and cloud to improve DoD's security architecture.
"DoD and DISA's enterprise ICAM solution will serve as a critical pillar of its cybersecurity strategy and ultimate push toward a zero-trust architecture," said Amy Gilliland, GDIT president. "As a foundational element of JADC2, it is also key to DoD's vision of a connected joint force. We are looking forward to partnering with the DoD to achieve this vision."
General Dynamics is a global aerospace and defense company that offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation; ship construction and repair; land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions; and technology products and services. General Dynamics employs more than 100,000 people worldwide and generated $38.5 billion in revenue in 2021. More information about General Dynamics Information Technology is available at www.gdit.com. More information about General Dynamics is available at www.gd.com.
SOURCE General Dynamics Information Technology
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.