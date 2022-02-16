vFairs Announces Winners from Inaugural Eventeer Awards Ceremony

CARROLLTON, Texas, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- vFairs, the world's leading virtual events company, has announced the winners from their inaugural Eventeer Awards ceremony, which took place February 15th, 2022. The event was hosted to celebrate and recognize excellence in virtual and hybrid events. The virtual awards ceremony saw over 200 nominations, 6000 votes and approximately 700- - - registrants on February 15th.

The Eventeer Awards honored winners in events across 20 categories, including Best Virtual Conference, Best Nonprofit Event and Best-in-class Hybrid Event. All events nominated were hosted with vFairs in the past year. The nominees were determined by a public vote.

Best Virtual Conference - The Manila Rotary Presidential Conference 2021 by Rotary International

Best Virtual Trade Show - 2021 Land N Sea Marine & RV Virtual Dealer Trade Show by Land N' Sea Distributing

Best Multi-Employer Job Fair - UCCD Career Expo by University Centers for Career Development, The American University in Cairo

Best Single-Employer Career Fair - Bell Student Recruitment Experience by Bell Canada

Best Virtual Open Day - Experience ISU by Idaho State University

Best Virtual Education Fair - UK University Search by UK University Search

Best Virtual Food Show - Harbor Wholesale Spring Show by Harbor Wholesale

Best Non-profit Event - Cultivating Your Disability Workforce by National Disability Practitioners

Best IT Event - GameX by Epiphany Pakistan

Best University Event - Virtual Bocconi and Jobs by Bocconi University

Best Healthcare Event - Rothkoff 4th Annual Symposium by Rothkoff Law Group

Best Telecom Event - IAUG Wired 2021 by Innovatis Group

Best Agency Event - Holcim Business Summit 2021 by Archiestic Events Production

Best Use of Networking Technology - AM Industry Summit by ASME

Best Exhibition Experience - City Expo Malaysia by City Expo Malaysia

Best 3D Virtual Designs - Sci Fest by Science Spark

Best Use of Gamification - 21st Grand Reunion and Convention by UP Alumni Association in America

Best High Volume Event - Adventist Virtual Global Camp Meeting 2021 by 7th Day Adventist Church

Best Out of the Box Event - IMS Shoutout by IMS India

Best in Class Hybrid Event - Himel Digital Customer Meet by Himel

"The Eventeer Awards was an incredible success, and I'd like to thank everyone who participated in our first-ever ceremony. A huge congratulations to all of our winners and runners-up," said Muhammad Younas, vFairs CEO. "We are excited to continue the tradition of celebrating excellence in virtual & hybrid events for years to come."

About vFairs

vFairs is the world's leading virtual & hybrid events platform, helping organizations of all sizes host events online. Featuring intuitive 3D virtual venues and expansive features that help you create a custom virtual experience for your audience. Access fully functional webinars, virtual exhibit booths, networking features, content sharing, and more. Every vFairs event is supported by our renowned customer service team, who's there to help every step of the way.

