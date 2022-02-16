Lawyers, Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP, File Suit Against The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, LLC in PAGA-Only Action, Alleging California Labor Code Violations

RIVERSIDE, Calif., Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Los Angeles employment law attorneys, at Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP, filed a lawsuit against The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, LLC alleging the company violated Labor Code § 2699, et seq. seeking penalties for DEFENDANT's alleged violation of California Labor Code §§ 201, 202, 203, 204, 210, 221, 226(a), 226.7, 227.3, 510, 512, 558(a)(1)(2), 1194, 1197, 1197.1, 1198, and 2802. The lawsuit against The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, LLC is currently pending in the Riverside County Superior Court, Case No. CVPS2200395. To read a copy of the Complaint, please click here.
According to the lawsuit filed, The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, LLC allegedly failed to accurately record Plaintiff and other Aggrieved Employees' time worked. Employees submitted to mandatory drug testing, among other testing, as a condition of employment. Employees were working off the clock while submitting to mandatory testing. Additionally, Plaintiff's off-duty meal breaks were occasionally interrupted by work assignments.
PAGA is a mechanism by which the State of California itself can enforce state labor laws through the employee suing under the PAGA who do so as the proxy or agent of the state's labor law enforcement agencies. An action to recover civil penalties under PAGA is fundamentally a law enforcement action designed to protect the public and not to benefit private parties. The purpose of PAGA is not to recover damages or restitution, but to create a means of "deputizing" citizens as private attorneys general to enforce the Labor Code.
For more information about the lawsuit against The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, LLC, call (800) 568-8020 to speak to an experienced California employment attorney today.
Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP is a labor law firm with law offices located in San Diego County, Riverside County, Los Angeles County, Sacramento County, Santa Clara County, Orange County and San Francisco County. The firm has a statewide practice of representing employees on a contingency basis for violations involving unpaid wages, overtime pay, discrimination, harassment, wrongful termination and other types of illegal workplace conduct.
