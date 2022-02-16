ActiveLED® Lighting Introduces Fully Integrated Solar Light

GEORGETOWN, Texas, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ActiveLED®, Inc., a U.S. innovator and manufacturer of performance LED lighting luminaries, controls and components, announced today the TWL-Solar Series, a line of industry-grade solar LED lighting solutions. The integrated design of the solar series makes off-grid lighting accessible to all those seeking to be independent of electricity. The all-in-one approach provides a durable fixture that is affordable and easy-to-install.

In the series is the TWL-IS (Trail-Walkway LED with Integrated Solar), a solar ready light built on a high-power LED fixture with a fully integrated solar charger, LED driver, solar panel and battery perfectly engineered to illuminate areas where power is not accessible or desired. Additionally, the large battery banks and ability to scale the solar panel allows the TWL-IS to run reliably during cloudy or inclement weather days.

Made in the USA at the Texas manufacturing facility, the 18-watt fixture incorporates ActiveLED's LumINTENSE, a patented illumination technology capable of delivering more lumens per watt. In conjunction with ActiveLED's other patents, TWL-IS uses energy more efficiently than competing lighting and has a motion-sensor option that provides additional energy savings and increases the lifetime of the product. This light is ideal for a myriad of applications such as outdoor parking lots, minor roadways, trails, residential and other pedestrian areas.

"The adoption of off-grid lighting has been slow due to the many problems early adopters have faced; such as complicated installs, product failure and poor illumination. The streamlined design of TWL-IS is designed to address those issues and make it a fixture anyone can install. Our fixture is a maintenance-free solution that will deliver reliable, long-lasting light." remarked Klaus Bollmann, President of ActiveLED.

ActiveLED TWL-IS is currently available and carries the 10-Year warranty that includes LED elements, fixtures and solar power supplies. All ActiveLED® Lighting and Control Products are compliant with the Buy American provisions of the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act (ARRA) making ActiveLED branded lighting products and controls eligible for use in any projects funded through ARRA.

Please visit ActiveLED.com or call worldwide sales at +1-512-288-9080.

About ActiveLED from Ringdale®

Ringdale, established 1986, is an expert in solid-state technology and focuses on helping organizations incorporate green savings into their business environments. Ringdale provides ActiveLED® luminaries with patented, solid-state lighting control and thermal management technology. ActiveLED was introduced in 2008 and continues to broaden their expansive line of high-performance, low- or no-maintenance fixtures for retrofit, interior and exterior fixtures. http://www.ActiveLED.com

Media Contact

K. Bollmann, ActiveLED, 1 512-288-9080, Klaus.bollmann@activeled.com

Karla Gravert, Caberra Systems Inc, 9704056283, kgravert@caberrasystems.com

SOURCE ActiveLED