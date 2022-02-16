TRC Acquires ESS Group, Expanding Power & Renewable Energy and Coastal Engineering Capabilities

WINDSOR, Conn., Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today TRC Companies ("TRC"), announced the expansion of its power & renewable energy and coastal engineering capabilities with the acquisition of ESS Group (ESS), a Northeast based firm widely recognized for its reputation as a best-in-class provider of Power and Renewable Energy, Coastal Engineering, and Water Resource Management expertise.
"The acquisition of ESS further expands and strengthens TRC's ability to support our client's ESG and Climate programs." said Chris Vincze, CEO of TRC. "In particular, ESS enhances TRC's Renewables Strategy by offering specialized capabilities such as coastal resiliency, flood hazard vulnerability studies, stream and lake consulting, as well as offshore wind energy & transmission support."
"ESS and TRC complement each other with respect to multiple aspects of energy generation and transmission, water resources management and multi-disciplinary environmental consulting and monitoring across terrestrial, as well as coastal shoreline and offshore marine environments." said Charles Natale, the former Founder & President of ESS. "TRC allows us to supplement existing and new service lines to our current service offerings and TRC is further able to support client's ESG and Climate programs."
The integration of ESS's expertise in coastal resiliency, flood hazard vulnerability studies, stream and lake consulting, as well as offshore wind energy & transmission will allow TRC to go-to-market and execute across the entire project lifecycle for the development of offshore generation assets with key renewables and utility clients.
Mark Robbins, President of Environmental Sector for TRC, shared that "We are excited to have the ESS Team join TRC! Their abilities in the coastal and marine environments, experience in supporting offshore wind development and expertise in climate resiliency fit perfectly with TRC's mission to make the earth a better place."
AEC Advisors advised ESS on the transaction.
To learn more about TRC's capabilities visit https://www.trccompanies.com.
About TRC Companies
A pioneer in groundbreaking scientific and engineering developments since the 1960s, TRC is a leading consulting, engineering and construction management firm that provides technology-enabled solutions to the power, infrastructure, environmental and energy markets. We serve a broad range of public and private clients, steering complex projects from concept to completion to help solve the toughest challenges. TRC is ranked #20 on ENR's list of the Top 500 Design Firms in the United States. Learn more at TRCcompanies.com and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.
Media Contact
Phedorah Rosiclair, TRC Companies, (860) 298-9692, prosiclair@trccompanies.com
SOURCE TRC Companies
