TRC Acquires ESS Group, Expanding Power & Renewable Energy and Coastal Engineering Capabilities

WINDSOR, Conn., Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today TRC Companies ("TRC"), announced the expansion of its power & renewable energy and coastal engineering capabilities with the acquisition of ESS Group (ESS), a Northeast based firm widely recognized for its reputation as a best-in-class provider of Power and Renewable Energy, Coastal Engineering, and Water Resource Management expertise.

"The acquisition of ESS further expands and strengthens TRC's ability to support our client's ESG and Climate programs." said Chris Vincze, CEO of TRC. "In particular, ESS enhances TRC's Renewables Strategy by offering specialized capabilities such as coastal resiliency, flood hazard vulnerability studies, stream and lake consulting, as well as offshore wind energy & transmission support."

"ESS and TRC complement each other with respect to multiple aspects of energy generation and transmission, water resources management and multi-disciplinary environmental consulting and monitoring across terrestrial, as well as coastal shoreline and offshore marine environments." said Charles Natale, the former Founder & President of ESS. "TRC allows us to supplement existing and new service lines to our current service offerings and TRC is further able to support client's ESG and Climate programs."

The integration of ESS's expertise in coastal resiliency, flood hazard vulnerability studies, stream and lake consulting, as well as offshore wind energy & transmission will allow TRC to go-to-market and execute across the entire project lifecycle for the development of offshore generation assets with key renewables and utility clients.

Mark Robbins, President of Environmental Sector for TRC, shared that "We are excited to have the ESS Team join TRC! Their abilities in the coastal and marine environments, experience in supporting offshore wind development and expertise in climate resiliency fit perfectly with TRC's mission to make the earth a better place."

