SAFE Credit Union Podcast Celebrates 'America Saves Week'

FOLSOM, Calif., Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As many Americans face financial challenges during high inflation, SAFE Credit Union experts will offer key strategies on how people can invest in themselves during America Saves Week – Feb. 21-Feb. 25.
Each day during the week, the Perfect Cents Podcast will explore ways to build financial resilience.
"The need to be financially resilient is even more clear as we experience inflation and recover from the the pandemic," says SAFE Credit Union Assistant Vice President of Community Relations Rebecca Delmundo. "We eagerly look forward to reaching out to our members and community as we share the importance of saving and budgeting during America Saves Week."
Each year, America Saves – a national initiative conducted by organizations and communities – strives to transform the lives of Americans by helping them realize opportunities to bolster their savings.
SAFE's Perfect Cents Podcast – with hosts Alex Becerra and Brit Kelleher and guests - will highlight this year's five cornerstones of America Saves Week.
- February 21: "Save Automatically" with Karrine Schuldheisz, SAFE Credit Union payroll and benefits manager.
- Tuesday, February 22: "Save for the Unexpected" with Amber DiBernardo, vice president Marketing and Communications.
- Wednesday, February 23: "Save to Retire" with Steve Raymond, SAFE financial advisor.
- Thursday, February 24: "Save by Reducing Debt"
- Friday, February 25: "Save as a Family" with Rebecca Delmundo, assistant vice president of Community Relations and financial wellness speaker.
New episodes of the Perfect Cents Podcast stream bi-weekly on Thursdays. The February 25 episode will wrap up the podcast's first season. Season 2 will launch March 17. Podcasts can be found and downloaded at https://safe-credit-union.libsyn.com/
For more information or to connect with one of our podcasters or experts, please contact Robyn Eifertsen, SAFE public relations and communications specialist, at Robyn.slagle-eifertsen@safecu.org or (916) 792-1284.
About SAFE
SAFE Credit Union is a leading financial institution in Northern California with over $4.4 billion in assets and more than 240,000 members. SAFE is a not-for-profit, state-chartered credit union with membership open to businesses and individuals living or working in Sacramento, Placer, Yolo, El Dorado, Sutter, Butte, Nevada, Solano, San Joaquin, Contra Costa, Yuba, Amador, and Alameda counties. Insured by NCUA. http://www.safecu.org.
