SOUTHWEST AIRLINES JOINS VISION 2045 CAMPAIGN TO HIGHLIGHT ENVIRONMENTAL SUSTAINABILITY EFFORTS

DALLAS, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Airlines Co. LUV (the "Company") is excited to announce it has joined the Vision 2045 campaign, a collaboration among multiple organizations and companies to share films and resources that aim to inspire businesses and people to take action toward a more sustainable future.

"Southwest® is honored to be part of the Vision 2045 campaign showcasing how the Company is making sustainability a priority through a series of near-term actions and long-term goals, while being the airline with Heart," said Stacy Malphurs, Vice President of Supply Chain Management and Environmental Sustainability for Southwest Airlines. "We're thrilled to join other organizations from across the globe that are telling their stories and highlighting the collective effort through this innovative campaign."

Sustainability is a priority for Southwest, and the Vision 2045 campaign highlights the Company's initiatives to address its environmental impact. This includes a 10-year plan to maintain carbon neutral growth to 2019 levels while continuing to grow its operations, and a long-term goal to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.

Southwest is one of the most honored airlines in the world and strives to maintain a steadfast focus on a triple bottom line: People, Performance, and Planet. Learn about Southwest's citizenship efforts and how the carrier gives back to communities across the world by visiting Southwestonereport.com.

