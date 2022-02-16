Stronger Together: Nice Consolidating Key North America Organizations into a Single Entity

CARLSBAD, Calif., Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the acquisition of Nortek Control in October 2021, Nice, a global manufacturer of smart home and building automation solutions, today announced plans to form a single entity in North America by consolidating all its essential operations under Nice. Nortek Control will complete a transition to the Nice brand within the year 2022. 2GIG®, ELAN®, Linear®, Mighty Mule®, SpeakerCraft®, Proficient®, Furman®, Panamax®, Gefen®, Numera®, Intellivision®, Abode® and HySecurity® will continue to go to market as brands of Nice.

The combination will create a powerhouse in North America, provides partners with access to the entire regional product portfolio, and demonstrates that all companies are stronger together. The move will position Nice as one of the largest single-source manufacturers of smart home and building automation solutions in the North American market. Integrators, dealers, and distribution partners benefit from access to greater opportunities with a broader solutions portfolio of integrated smart and connected products.

"The newly enlarged and strengthened presence of Nice North America further reinforces our commitment to our partners, customers, and the channel," said Edoardo Malfè, President & CEO, Nice North America. "The expanded portfolio created by our strategic acquisitions enables the delivery of solutions to partners and end-users from a single-source provider of a full suite of integrated solutions for residential, commercial, industrial and government customers, from consumer DIY to custom and professionally-installed specialized products and high-security applications."

Joining Malfè at the helm, Luca Longhin, a veteran of Nice will co-lead Nice North America as Deputy CEO. Together, they have assembled an experienced and diverse leadership team to chart the course and achieve aggressive growth targets set by the consolidated organization.

"To fully align the businesses and best support our partners, we are pleased to announce several powerful additions to our dynamic leadership team," said Longhin. "At Nice, it is the people, along with knowledge and experiences unique to each team member that remains core to how we do business. By uniting key businesses in North America, we have the opportunity to cultivate and grow a leadership team with unparalleled diversity and experience both from within and externally."

Combining new talent with long-standing internal executives forms one of the most knowledgeable, experienced and diverse C-suites in the pro-install smart home segment. Industry veterans Paul Williams and Lisa Potok join the new leadership team, bringing unique perspectives and decades of experience to the group. Williams joins as Chief Product Officer and Potok joins as Chief Financial Officer.

Internal promotions within Nice and Nortek Control complete the executive leadership team bringing industry-specific expertise and experience to the table. Amanda Repp steps into the newly created role of Chief People & Diversity Officer. Jim Hardiman will take over as General Manager of the China Innovation Center. Jari Niemela was recently announced as Chief Technology Officer. Craig Copley becomes Chief Information Officer. Mark Owen Burson is named Chief Marketing Officer and Daniel Schatz will serve as General Counsel.

The internal organization changes listed above are effective as of today. For more information about Nice North America, please visit: www.niceforyou.com/na.

About Nice North America

Nice North America designs and manufactures smart home and building automation solutions. Innovating since 1962, the company offers pro-install and DIY smart solutions in perimeter access, gates, barriers, access control, home security and automation, single-app intelligent control, sunshade solutions, whole home entertainment, and video distribution for residential, commercial, and industrial environments. Complementing its Nice branded solutions, its family of brands includes: 2GIG, Abode, ELAN Control Systems, FIBARO, Furman, Gefen, HySecurity, IntelliVision, Linear, Mighty Mule, numera, Panamax, Proficient Audio, and SpeakerCraft. The regional division of Nice is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA, with regional R&D, manufacturing centers in Kent, WA and Quebec, Canada; and distribution centers in Phoenix, AZ; Olive Branch, MI; Chicago, IL; and Atlanta, GA. Professional integrators, dealers and distribution partners grow their business with award-winning CEU training and education, technical and field support, and sales and marketing programs with customized branded assets. The company is a proud national sponsor of the Gary Sinese Foundation R.I.S.E. program, supporting wounded veterans and their loved ones. For further information, visit www.niceforyou.com/na

