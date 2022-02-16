Castle & Cooke Mortgage Adds Homebot to its List of Preferred Software

DENVER, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new partnership between Castle & Cooke Mortgage and Homebot, Inc. is empowering families across the country to build strong financial futures through the benefits of homeownership.
Loan officers will leverage Homebot's award-winning client-for-life portal to give families key home finance insights, including: what their homes may be worth, how much equity they could have, and future opportunities for leveraging their real estate assets. This will help loan officers build lasting relationships with their homeowners and their real estate peers.
"Homebot is a slam dunk to generate repeat business for both loan officers and real estate agents," said Scott Kirkessner, VP of Marketing at Castle & Cooke Mortgage. "We're serious about giving our loan officers the tools they need to foster repeat business."
Castle & Cooke Mortgage has solidified its reputation as one of the industry's top mortgage lenders by creating exceptional home loan experiences for loan officers and customers alike. The company has retail branches across the country and is licensed in 46 states.
"We're all about helping families build successful tomorrows through the benefits of homeownership, and that goes for our people as well as the families we help," Kirkessner said. "Homebot is going to take us to the next level, and it's going to work in the background so our loan officers can focus on taking care of their homeowners day in and day out."
About Castle & Cooke Mortgage
Castle & Cooke Mortgage, LLC, is one of the nation's leading independent mortgage lenders with locations across the United States and more than 300 employees. Since opening our doors in 2005, our dedication and successes have grown right alongside the communities we serve. NMLS 1251 | Equal Housing Lender.
About Homebot
Founded in 2015, Homebot is a client-for-life portal that maximizes repeat and referral business for lenders by empowering consumers to build wealth through homeownership. The award-winning portal delivers personalized, actionable intelligence throughout the entire homeownership lifecycle to every client and prospect. With an average 50% monthly engagement rate, Homebot ensures lenders and agents remain the trusted advisors that consumers rely on to make informed decisions about the largest asset they may ever own, their home. Homebot is based in Denver, Colorado.
Contact:
Ashley Remstad
ashley@homebot.ai
SOURCE Homebot, Inc.
