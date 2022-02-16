Government of Canada announces opening of Waterton Lakes National Park Visitor Centre

WATERTON LAKES NATIONAL PARK, AB, Feb. 16, 2022 /CNW/ - Parks Canada provides visitors with high-quality and meaningful experiences across the country. Developing new and innovative programs and services enables more Canadians, including youth and newcomers, to experience the outdoors and learn about the environment and history.
Today, the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for Parks Canada, announced Parks Canada's new Visitor Centre in Waterton Lakes National Park is complete and ready to welcome visitors.
The visitor centre is a fun and engaging way to welcome visitors and introduce Waterton Lakes' remarkable nature and culture. The visitor centre has been developed to integrate effectively into the community of Waterton Lakes and be enjoyed by visitors as well as local residents. Open year‑round, the new facility includes modern interpretive exhibits, interpretive programming, and visitor information services. Exhibits highlight the area's substantial biodiversity, unique landscapes and the forces of nature that shapes them, including wind and wildfire.
Parks Canada worked closely with Indigenous partners to ensure the materials developed reflect local Indigenous history, traditions, culture and connection to Waterton Lakes National Park (Paahtómahksikimi - inner sacred lake in the mountains). Across the country, Parks Canada is honoured to work in collaboration with Indigenous peoples to develop interpretive materials and activities at national historic sites, national parks and national marine conservation areas with the goal of fostering a better understanding of Indigenous peoples' perspectives, cultures and traditions.
Parks Canada asks visitors to continue to respect public health guidelines while visiting our facilities. Visit our website for the most up to date information.
Quote
"As cornerstones of Canada's tourism industry, Parks Canada administered places provide visitors with high quality and meaningful visitor experiences and support tourism in communities across the country. This landmark project in Waterton Lakes National Park is an investment in the future that will welcome Canadians and visitors from around the world for years to come, providing them with opportunities to learn about the park's environmental and cultural significance, including the area's importance to local Indigenous communities."
The Honourable Steven Guilbeault
Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for Parks Canada
Quick Facts
- Waterton Lakes National Park, along with Glacier National Park in Montana, holds three joint designations: International Peace Park, World Heritage Site, and the first transboundary International Dark Sky Park (certified by the International Dark Sky Association). Both parks are also a part of broader Biosphere Reserves.
- In Waterton Lakes National Park, approximately $103 million has been invested in projects through the Federal Infrastructure Investment Program, supporting high-quality and meaningful visitor experiences and helping to protect the environment. The Waterton Lakes Visitor Centre represents a significant investment under this program.
- Waterton Lakes National Park is in Treaty 7 territory and has long been a place of significance for the region's Indigenous peoples, including the Siksikaitsitapi (Blackfoot) peoples.
Related Document
Backgrounder: Waterton Lakes National Park Visitor Centre
Related Links
- Welcome – Waterton Lakes National Park Visitor Centre
- COVID-19 and your visit to Waterton Lakes National Park
- Parks Canada mobile application
- Parks Canada website
SOURCE Parks Canada
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.