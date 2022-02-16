U2 "A Celebration" 40th ANNIVERSARY VINYL EDITION EP EXCLUSIVELY FOR RECORD STORE DAY 2022

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Island Records and UMe today announce the 40th-anniversary vinyl release of "A Celebration," a limited edition 12" vinyl EP to celebrate Record Store Day on Saturday, April 23, 2022.
"A Celebration" is U2's seventh single and was originally released in March 1982, between the albums War (1981) and October (1983).
This 40th-anniversary limited-edition reissue is a 4-track EP containing two previously unreleased recordings. The first is a studio out-take of the title track. The second is a performance of b-side and live favorite "Trash, Trampoline And The Party Girl," recorded live in October 2015 in Köln, Germany during the iNNOCENCE + eXPERIENCE tour.
TRACKLIST:
SIDE A
1. A Celebration - 02:55
2. A Celebration (Studio Out-take) - 02:52
SIDE B
1. Trash, Trampoline and The Party Girl - 02:34
2. Trash, Trampoline and The Party Girl (Live from iNNOCENCE +eXPERIENCE Tour, Köln 2015) - 03:16
12" INFO
- 4 track 12" EP, cut at 45 rpm.
- Pressed on 180g black vinyl.
- Back cover features stills of the band from the video directed by Meiert Avis.
A Celebration is available exclusively at participating independent record stores on Saturday, April 23, 2022. For a full list of stores, visit www.U2.com and https://RecordStoreDay.lnk.to/Stores
Press images available at www.U2.com/rmpphoto
www.U2.com
About Record Store Day:
Record Store Day, the organization, is managed by the Department of Record Stores and is organized in partnership with the Alliance of Independent Media Stores (AIMS), the Coalition of Independent Music Stores (CIMS), and promotes independent record stores year-round with events, special releases, and other fun things.
Record Store Day 2022, the global celebration of the culture of the record store, takes place on April 23. Please visit: recordstoreday.com
