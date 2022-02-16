Government of Canada invests in clean technologies by supporting Composites Development Centre of Quebec

CED grants financial support to Cégep de Saint-Jérôme CCTT.

This contribution is part of nearly $40M in Government of Canada support for innovative projects in Quebec for a green, resilient economy.

SAINT-JÉRÔME, QC, Feb. 16, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

The Member of Parliament for Argenteuil–La Petite-Nation and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Rural Economic Development, Stéphane Lauzon, today announced a non-repayable contribution of $800,000 for the Composites Development Centre of Quebec (CDCQ), on behalf of the Honourable Pascale St–Onge, Member of Parliament for Brome–Missisquoi, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions. This support will enable the CDCQ to remain at the cutting edge of technological advances and to consolidate its activities supporting 80 SMEs every year.

The Saint-Jérôme-based CDCQ is a college centre for technology transfer (CCTT) affiliated with the Cégep de Saint-Jérôme targeting businesses in the composites sector. The assistance from the Government of Canada will enable it to strengthen its capacity for research, testing, experimentation, validation, and technology transfer in the field of sustainable development.

Since it was created in 1989, the CDCQ has had a mission to increase the know-how and competitiveness of SMEs throughout the value chain of the composite materials sector by offering them technical assistance, applied research, and information sharing services. With the soaring demand for more ecological products, the CDCQ wants to enhance its service offering and acquire new advanced equipment to manufacture thermosetting composite materials and propose innovative solutions to reduce the sector's environmental footprint and greenhouse gas emissions.

Today's announcement is part of a series of CED announcements that will take place in the coming weeks confirming a total of nearly $40 million in investments in over 20 innovative projects by Quebec businesses and organizations that will contribute to the economy of tomorrow. These are strategic investments in projects that will make it possible to reduce Canada's environmental impact and foster a green, resilient economy.

"The Government of Canada has made concrete commitments to demonstrate that a strong economy and a healthy environment go hand in hand. Among other actions, we are making strategic investments in clean technologies, as is the case today with the CDCQ project. By helping SMEs become more innovative and competitive and by boosting innovation to develop greener technologies and products, we are also preparing Canadians for the jobs of today and tomorrow."

Stéphane Lauzon, Member of Parliament for Argenteuil–La Petite-Nation and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Rural Economic Development

"The climate crisis remains one of the greatest challenges of our time. It is therefore essential to encourage businesses to develop more environmentally friendly processes and products to help them enhance their competitive advantage in the long term. In addition to driving our industries' competitiveness and economic growth, reducing our ecological footprint—part of our economic recovery plan—is helping to build healthier communities."

The Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Member of Parliament for Brome–Missisquoi, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible of CED

"The sums announced today will enable us to demonstrate once again that the Composites Development Centre of Quebec is an incomparable partner for Quebec businesses. It is such a source of pride for us to make sustainable development the driving force behind our actions by proposing ecofriendly solutions."

Nadine Le Gal, Executive Director, Cégep de Saint-Jérôme

"This contribution gives the CDCQ the opportunity to propose innovative technological solutions that meet industry demands, as well as economically efficient and ecologically responsible approaches. This new equipment combined with our expertise will bring us even further along in our service offering."

Janic Lauzon, General Manager, Composites Development Centre of Quebec

The funds have been granted under CED's Regional Economic Growth through Innovation program. This program targets entrepreneurs leveraging innovation to grow their businesses and enhance their competitiveness, as well as regional economic stakeholders helping to create an entrepreneurial environment conducive to innovation and growth for all, across all regions.

CED is a key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across Quebec into tomorrow's economy.

