NIL FanBox announces landmark memorabilia activation with UNC Basketball athletes through innovative BrandR group licensing program

ATLANTA, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NIL FanBox announced today that University of North Carolina men's and women's basketball athletes have joined a revolutionary memorabilia platform to deliver Tarheel fans officially endorsed, autographed collectibles of their favorite teams and players. In conjunction, NIL FanBox's key partnership with The BrandR Group (TBG), a leading agency in collegiate group licensing with over 35 Division I affiliates, has launched a program to allow numerous UNC athletes to participate and benefit while helping to help scale the FanBox offering nationally.

Through NIL Fanbox, Tarheel supporters can subscribe for less than $10 per month to receive authentic, autographed player memorabilia, delivered right to their door, with meaningful profits distributed back to Tarheel student athletes. In addition, fans can customize their Tarheel FanBox with exclusive, limited edition "add-ons," from a number of all-time UNC greats who have opted in to BrandR's Group Licensing Program as well.

Each player on the men's and women's basketball teams received financial compensation as part of the program launch. The first autograph signing sessions were intentionally scheduled for December 15-16 so that payment could be issued to the student-athletes before the holidays.

"We're thrilled to bring this initiative to athletes from iconic brands like North Carolina Basketball to deliver passionate sports fans authentic memorabilia, delivered right to their door. For the first time in history, fans can 'direct-buy,' autographed, officially endorsed collectibles of their favorite student athletes, pre-approved by university compliance departments," said Terry Comer, CEO of NIL FanBox. "We have created a protection-focused model that allows everyday fans, Collectives, and corporations to join the NIL movement in a simple, safe and trusted way."

Through TBG's partnership with NIL FanBox and its more than 35 Universities, both former and current student athletes now have the ability to profit off of their name, image, and likeness in connection with authentic memorabilia launched through a university approved, FanBox program.

"The relationship with The BrandR Group allows NIL FanBox to deliver a new collectibles experience that promotes player and gender equity as more fans opt-in. We're very excited for how this platform safely unlocks the NIL recruiting power of mega fanbases while allowing players to profit off their NIL alongside University IP," said Grayson Farrar, VP of Sales at TBG. "We are excited that NIL Fanbox has already impacted student athletes at UNC, and we anticipate other programs adopting NIL FanBox in the near future. Our group licensing agreements are meant for all athletes across all sports and gender. NIL FanBox is a great example of how group licensing can bring benefits to ALL athletes and the fans, together."

For the first time in history, everyday Heels fans can safely join the NIL movement while getting player-endorsed, UNC-approved memorabilia in return. To get early access to the official Tarheel FanBox, visit https://tarheels.nilfanbox.com/. Not a Heels fan? Click here to find your team and get in the game!

About NIL FanBox

NIL FanBox is a player endorsed, University-approved memorabilia platform for avid College sports fans looking to join the NIL movement in a simple, safe, and trusted way. We partner with student athletes from our nation's top collegiate programs to deliver fans authentic, autographed memorabilia of select players and all-time greats, delivered right to their door. By eliminating the complexities of NIL, from group licensing to player payments, we allow everyday fans, boosters, and Collectives to band together to unlock their full NIL recruiting potential, together. For more information, visit us at http://www.nilfanbox.com.

About Carolina Athletics

The University of North Carolina, the nation's first public university, offers 28 intercollegiate sports and is a founding member of the Atlantic Coast Conference. The Tar Heels have won 55 national championships, 216 ACC tournament championships and 264 regular-season ACC titles. The department's mission: to educate and inspire through athletics.

About The Brandr Group

The Brandr Group (TBG) is a brand management, marketing and licensing agency with broad experience and an expertise in sports. TBG partners with prominent brands, colleges, sponsors, corporate trademarks, athletes and events to cultivate, diversify and monetize intellectual property through professional brand management and licensing endeavors. The TBG team has decades of collective management experience for some of the world's largest brands. For more information, please visit tbgusa.com.

