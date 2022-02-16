The Eben Flow: Eben Britton Recounts Journey of Personal Growth After Professional Football

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Eben Britton, a wellness explorer, entrepreneur, founder, advocate and former professional athlete in the NFL, is proud to announce the release of his first book, The Eben Flow, a written compendium of experiences and insights that explores his journey from professional sport to a new life focused on wellness and aiding others in finding theirs'. The Eben Flow is available for purchase now on Amazon and at select retailers.

'The Eben Flow' is the story of Britton's experience in the NFL and the tools he used to personally heal and reconfigure himself in the life that followed. After six seasons of professional football, four years with the Jacksonville Jaguars followed by two with the Chicago Bears, Britton emerged physically, mentally and emotionally destroyed.

"Professional sport requires you to push your limits, physically and mentally, every single day. After six years in the NFL, it was a titanic shift to find a new, sustainable strategy for moving through life," says Eben Britton. "My journey has been an incredible experience, but it isn't unique. I've studied, tried, succeeded and failed; it's taken me over a decade to tell my story and I can't wait to share what I have learned."

Britton is open about cannabis as a preferred method of pain management during his football career, and has cited the health risks associated with pharmaceutical painkillers as a reason why players should not be punished for choosing a natural alternative. He revealed in a 2016 interview that he consumed cannabis before three pro games he played in - in addition to relieving the pain of his injuries, cannabis also improved his mental concentration on the football field, and that the games he played after using were some of his best performances.

After leaving professional sport, Eben has co-hosted 52 episodes of the Hotboxin' with Mike Tyson podcast before producing and hosting his own podcast, The Eben Flow. He also co-founded the community-based athlete advocacy association Athletes for CARE, and sits on the advisory board of Wake Network, a psilocybin research and development company. In 2021 Eben joined the Revenant MJ cannabis brand in California founded by NFL brethren Kyle Turley and Jim McMahol, as partner and spokesperson.

Ex-NFL offensive lineman turned Yogi, Eben Britton is a truth seeker driven by a deep passion to inspire people to live in their highest greatness. He is the author of The Eben Flow, Host and Producer of The Eben Flow podcast, a founding member of Athletes for Care—a community-based advocacy association created by athletes for athletes, a Partner and spokesperson of Revenant MJ—a premium cannabis company, member of the Advisory Board for Wake Network—a company at the forefront of psilocybin research and cultivation, and speaks frequently on the healing benefits of plant medicines like cannabis and psilocybin as it relates to healing trauma in athletes. A certified wellness expert, Britton works with individuals and organizations to develop total wellbeing through meditation, breath work, movement and nutrition. Learn more about Eben at EbenBritton.com and follow his journey on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn.

