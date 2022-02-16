Transor Filter Announces Promotion

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill., Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Transor Filter USA announces the promotion of Mike Batch to Quality Assurance Leader. Combined with his existing duties as a service engineer, he will now also oversee the Transor Quality Assurance Program. Batch is an 18 year veteran of Transor and has held various roles in production and technical support.
"Mike will personally inspect every filter built before it leaves the dock," stated CEO Irv Kaage. "Transor has built a global reputation," he continued, "not only for superior filtration systems, but our dedication to personal service. Having Mike in this new position simply adds to this commitment." Kaage also stated that as Transor units are shipped all over the world, it is essential that when they arrive at the customers' destination they can be readily connected and begin operation seamlessly.
For complete details, contact Transor Filter USA; 3000 Malmo Drive., Arlington Heights, IL 60005; 847.640.0273, FAX: 847.640.0793 or email info@transorfilter.com
ABOUT TRANSOR FILTER
Transor Filter is a world leader in providing filtration solutions for a variety of manufacturing applications such as grinding, honing, lapping, super finishing and EDM. In addition, Transor manufactures a complete line of high performance EDM dielectrics and grinding oils. Over 18,000 Transor units have been installed in over 30 countries. Transor has sales offices in the US, Europe and Asia providing sales and service.
Media Contact
Ken Slauf, KEN SLAUF & ASSOCIATES, INC., +1 (630) 532-7003, ken@ksa-inc.com
Irv Kaage, Transor Filter USA, 847-640-0273, ikaage@transorfilter.com
SOURCE Transor Filter
