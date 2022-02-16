Buy the 2022 Nissan Murano at Boucher Nissan of Waukesha

WAUKESHA, Wis., Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Interested shoppers looking for an all-wheel-drive SUV in Waukesha, Wisconsin, can opt for the 2022 Nissan Murano. With a quiet cabin and a smooth ride, the 2022 Nissan Murano stands out in the mid-size two-row SUVs segment. Available at Boucher Nissan of Waukesha, interested parties can schedule a test drive to take the 2022 Nissan Murano for a spin.
Equipped with a 3.5-liter V6 engine and Xtronic Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT), the 2022 Nissan Murano has an output of 260 hp at 6,000 rpm and a torque rating of 240 lb.-ft. at 4,400 rpm. A thrilling drive and impressive efficiency go hand in hand with this stunning SUV. It delivers a fuel economy of 20 mpg in the city, 28 mpg on the highway, and 23 mpg combined with the all-wheel drivetrain and front-wheel drivetrain.
Featuring the 8.0-inch color display with multi-touch control, the 2022 Nissan Murano has NissanConnect® with navigation and integration with Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™. Using Nissan Voice Recognition for navigation and audio, customers can call out their destination without having to take their hands off the steering wheel. Driver assistance features include Blind Spot Warning, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Lane Departure Warning, Intelligent Lane Intervention, Intelligent Forward Collision Warning and Automatic Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection, keeping you safe in all situations.
To learn more about the 2022 Nissan Murano, prospective buyers can visit the Boucher Nissan of Waukesha dealership at 1451 E Moreland Blvd, Waukesha, WI 53186, United States or log on to the dealership's website https://www.waukeshanissan.com/.
