Global Metakaolin Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Analysis

DUBLIN, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Metakaolin Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global metakaolin market was valued at US$ 756.87 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 1,100.83 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2020 to 2028.



Metakaolin is an anhydrous calcined from of the clay mineral kaolinite. It is an effective pozzolanic material used as an alternative to cement in concrete. Metakaolin is manufactured for consumption rather than being a by-product and is formed when China clay and the mineral kaolin is heated at a temperature between 600 and 800oC. The quality of metakaolin can be controlled during manufacturing, which results in a much less variable material. Metakaolin is used in various applications such as ceramics, mortars and concrete admixtures, and refractories.



Based on application, the metakaolin market is segmented into ceramics, mortars & concrete admixtures, refractories, and others. The mortars & concrete admixtures segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020, and the ceramics segment is expected to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period. Mortar and concrete admixtures offer properties such as waterproofing, efflorescence control, and water-repellency, air entrainment utilizing plasticizers to improve workability, and accelerating and retarding setting times. These are used in masonry construction. Metakaolin is one of the artificial pozzolanic admixtures commonly used in various mortar and concrete admixtures. It is widely used in concrete to improve its splitting tensile and flexural strength. Concrete is an essential product used in the construction sector. Metakaolin is also used to increase compressive and flexural strengths.

Also, it enhances both the early strength and the completely cured strength of concrete owing to its pozzolanic reactivity. Metakaolin enhances concrete corrosion resistance, durability, and impermeability, making it highly desirable as a concrete additive in construction. Metakaolin strengthens the concrete and reduces the risk of alkali-silica reactions. This makes it an incredibly effective material for building highway bridges, dams, reinforced concrete buildings, and any other construction, which requires high-performance, high-strength, and lightweight concrete. A few key factors such as the booming construction sector, rapid urbanization, and huge investments by governments in infrastructure development are anticipated to bolster the growth of the metakaolin market for the mortars and concrete admixtures segment during the forecast period.



By region, the metakaolin market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM). In 2020, Asia-Pacific held the largest share of the global metakaolin market. However, Europe is estimated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period. The demand for metakaolin is expected to increase in the region in the coming years due to various factors such as the growing construction sector, rising disposable income, huge population base, and high emphasis of government to develop sustainable infrastructure for long term growth.

Growing renovation and refurbishment activities across the residential construction segment in Asia-Pacific are boosting the demand for ceramic products, such as tiles and bricks, which is expected to propel the demand for metakaolin in the region. These factors have also attracted many international and global players to expand their businesses across the region.



Reasons to Buy

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global metakaolin market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long-term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth the market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to application.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology



4. Metakaolin Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.3 Expert Opinion

4.4 Ecosystem Analysis

4.4.1 Raw Material

4.4.2 Manufacturing/Processing:

4.4.3 Distributors:

4.4.4 End Users:



5. Metakaolin Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Increasing Usage in Construction Industry

5.1.2 Rising Focus on Sustainable Building Materials

5.2 Restraints

5.2.1 Cracking Potential and High Cost Associated with Use of Metakaolin

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Presence of Major Market Players and Increasing Number of Construction Projects

5.4 Future Trend

5.4.1 Use of Metakaolin Geopolymer in 3D Printing

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints



6. Metakaolin - Global Market Analysis

6.1 Metakaolin Market Overview

6.2 Metakaolin Market -Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

6.3 Market Positioning - Global Market Players



7. Global Metakaolin Market Analysis - By Application

7.1 Overview

7.2 North America Metakaolin Market Breakdown, by Application, 2020 & 2028

7.3 Ceramics

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Ceramics: North America Metakaolin Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

7.4 Mortars and Concrete Admixtures

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 Mortars and Concrete Admixtures: North America Metakaolin Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

7.5 Refractories

7.5.1 Overview

7.5.2 Refractories: North America Metakaolin Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

7.6 Others

7.6.1 Overview

7.6.2 Others: North America Metakaolin Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)



8. Global Metakaolin Market - Geographic Analysis



9. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Metakaolin Market

9.1 Overview

9.2 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

9.3 Europe: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

9.4 Asia-Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

9.5 Middle East and Africa: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

9.6 South America and Central America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic



10. Company Profiles

10.1 Nanoshel LLC

10.1.1 Key Facts

10.1.2 Business Description

10.1.3 Products and Services

10.1.4 Financial Overview

10.1.5 SWOT Analysis

10.1.6 Key Developments

10.2 BASF SE

10.2.1 Key Facts

10.2.2 Business Description

10.2.3 Products and Services

10.2.4 Financial Overview

10.2.5 SWOT Analysis

10.2.6 Key Developments

10.3 Burgess Pigment Company

10.3.1 Key Facts

10.3.2 Business Description

10.3.3 Products and Services

10.3.4 Financial Overview

10.3.5 SWOT Analysis

10.3.6 Key Developments

10.4 Imerys S.A.

10.4.1 Key Facts

10.4.2 Business Description

10.4.3 Products and Services

10.4.4 Financial Overview

10.4.5 SWOT Analysis

10.4.6 Key Developments

10.5 W. R. Grace & Co

10.5.1 Key Facts

10.5.2 Business Description

10.5.3 Products and Services

10.5.4 Financial Overview

10.5.5 SWOT Analysis

10.5.6 Key Developments

10.6 MS Industries II, LLC

10.6.1 Key Facts

10.6.2 Business Description

10.6.3 Products and Services

10.6.4 Financial Overview

10.6.5 SWOT Analysis

10.6.6 Key Developments

10.7 Silica Systems Inc.

10.7.1 Key Facts

10.7.2 Business Description

10.7.3 Products and Services

10.7.4 Financial Overview

10.7.5 SWOT Analysis

10.7.6 Key Developments

10.8 Dennert Poraver GmbH

10.8.1 Key Facts

10.8.2 Business Description

10.8.3 Products and Services

10.8.4 Financial Overview

10.8.5 SWOT Analysis

10.8.6 Key Developments

10.9 I-Minerals Inc.

10.9.1 Key Facts

10.9.2 Business Description

10.9.3 Products and Services

10.9.4 Financial Overview

10.9.5 SWOT Analysis

10.9.6 Key Developments

10.10 Thiele Kaolin Company

10.10.1 Key Facts

10.10.2 Business Description

10.10.3 Products and Services

10.10.4 Financial Overview

10.10.5 SWOT Analysis

10.10.6 Key Developments



11. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bhjnr8

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets