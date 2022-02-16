E-Commerce Logistics Sourcing and Procurement Market Prices Will Increase by 3%-5% During the Forecast Period | SpendEdge

NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- During the forecast period, the E-Commerce Logistics industry will see an increase in spending of around USD 156 Billion. However, the majority of this expansion will be driven by only a few regions. Furthermore, due to their supplier base, North America, Europe, and APAC will have the most effect on the supply side.
Download our free sample report today to get a detailed understanding of the major forces driving this market across geographies.
Download the Sample Report Now!
Key E-Commerce Logistics Sourcing and Procurement Report Highlights:
- Market growth 2020-2024: USD 156 Billion
- Growth momentum & CAGR: Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.98%
- Top Pricing Models: Cost-based pricing, and Fixed Fee pricing
- Key consumer countries: North America, Europe, and APAC
- Supplier Selection Criteria: Technical specifications, Operational requirements, Acceptance criteria, and Evaluation criteria
- Top Suppliers: Deutsche Post AG, Aramex PJSC, and FedEx Corp
Know More About This Market: Request for a Free Sample Report Now!
Insights into buyer strategies and tactical negotiation levers:
Several strategic and tactical negotiation levers are explained in the report to help buyers achieve the best prices for the E-Commerce Logistics market. The report also aids buyers with relevant E-Commerce Logistics pricing levels, pros, and cons of prevalent pricing models such as Unit-based pricing, and Bundled pricing, category management strategies and best practices to fulfil their category objectives.
For more insights on buyer strategies and tactical negotiation levers, www.spendedge.com/report/e-commerce-logistics-sourcing-and-procurement-intelligence-report
Key Drivers and Trends Fueling Market Growth:
- The pressure from substitutes and a moderate level of threat from new entrants has resulted in the low bargaining power of suppliers.
- Price forecasts are beneficial in purchase planning, especially when supplemented by the constant monitoring of price influencing factors.
- Identify favorable opportunities in E-Commerce Logistics TCO (total cost of ownership).
- Expected changes in price forecast and factors driving the current and future price changes.
- Identify pricing models that offer the most rewarding opportunities.
To know more about various other market drivers, trends and challenges.
Download our free sample report
Smart Procurement Starts Here
SpendEdge's procurement intelligence platform is the go-to tool for companies looking to access latest procurement research insights and supplier data on an easy-to-use platform.
- STARTER PACK
- Get 6 Full Reports, View 800+ report samples, Pre-order upcoming reports, Pre-order upcoming reports.
- Want to know about various other Subscription packs? Click here
Get the Details That You Are Looking for:
Buy our detailed market analysis report to uncover:
- Changing market landscape with yearly forecast till 2024.
- Analyze the market's competitive and vendor landscape.
- How much marketing budget to set aside for geographical market expansion?
- Understanding the most adopted procurement strategies by buyers across industries.
Download the FREE sample Report Now!
Table of Content
- Executive Summary
- Market Insights
- Category Pricing Insights
- Cost-saving Opportunities
- Best Practices
- Category Ecosystem
- Category Management Strategy
- Category Management Enablers
- Suppliers Selection
- Suppliers under Coverage
- US Market Insights
- Category scope
- Appendix
About SpendEdge:
SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions.
Contacts
SpendEdge
Anirban Choudhury
Marketing Manager
Ph No: +1 (872) 206-9340
Contact Us - Procurement Market Intelligence | SpendEdge Contact SpendEdge to fulful all your requirements for procurement market intelligence services. Please fill up this form or call us. SpendEdge
SOURCE SpendEdge
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.