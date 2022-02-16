GPARENCY RELEASES COMPLETE ROLODEX OF ITS LENDERS AND INSTITUTIONAL EQUITY FUNDS IN MOVE TOWARDS INDUSTRY TRANSPARENCY

HOWELL, N.J., Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GPARENCY today announces the launch of Manifest, the first open access rolodex in the commercial mortgage industry, designed to provide unprecedented transparency for commercial real estate owners. Available on gparency.com/manifest, the directory provides contact information for over 3,600 commercial lenders and equity institutional funds nationwide.
"I founded GPARENCY with one goal in mind – to create equitable access to opportunities for commercial real estate owners everywhere," explained Ira Zlotowitz, Founder and CEO of GPARENCY. "Think about it – access to people is how deals get done and no one in the commercial mortgage industry has ever shared their contacts publicly and free of charge before. Releasing phase one of Manifest is a significant step forward and just a glimpse of what's to come."
This proprietary tool displays the contact information of over 3,600 strategic lending and equity institutions, highlighting the transparency GPARENCY strives for, as well as the power of GPARENCY connections. The Manifest database can currently be searched by name and institution. The platform will be constantly updated and over the next 60 days, improvements will include filtering searches to allow users to target searches based on a specific state or property type, as well as partner lending profiles to find the most well-suited lender for each transaction. In the future Manifest will also accept deals directly from the search results.
This announcement comes on the heels of the release of GPARENCY's first subscription service, the Founding Members program. The new nationwide program gives members access to state-specific GP Concierges who act as acquisition reps providing updated and confirmed listings, listing broker information, and capital market intel needed to self-direct an unlimited amount of debt or equity mortgages, all without extra brokerage fees. Should a GP want the full broker experience, GPARENCY members will never pay more than $16K to close any sized commercial mortgage.
GPARENCY's direct-to-bank formula empowers borrowers with transparency, technology, professional services with expert touches from top real estate finance executives and straight-forward pricing. GPARENCY is poised to be the future of the mortgage industry.
About GPARENCY
GPARENCY is creating equitable access to opportunities for commercial real estate owners everywhere. GPARENCY gives its members a concierge who acts as their acquisition rep providing GPs with updated listings and capital markets intel. This enables GPs to self-direct an unlimited number of commercial mortgages—debt and equity—without paying anyone another nickel.
For more information, contact connect@gparency.com.
CONTACT:
Barbara Wagner
Elana Bodow
Barbara Wagner Communications
Barbara Wagner Communications
(917) 751-4387
(315) 440-7554
SOURCE GPARENCY
