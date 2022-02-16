Hyundai Mobility Program Available at Greg May Hyundai in Waco, Texas

WACO, Texas, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- There is some great news for the drivers near Waco, Texas, who are planning to purchase adaptive equipment for the Hyundai vehicle. Greg May Hyundai offers up to $1,000 towards the cost of adaptive equipment. Select new and unused Hyundai vehicles sold or leased to a retail customer by the Greg May Hyundai dealership are eligible for reimbursement under this program. This offer is valid from April 1, 2021 to Jan. 2, 2023.

Any aftermarket alterations or equipment installation that provides the user convenient access and/or the ability to drive an eligible Hyundai vehicle will be applicable for reimbursement. After the vehicle is purchased and adaptive equipment is installed, the following documents should be submitted along with the claim form: the purchase agreement or sales contract, itemized and paid invoice(s) stating the customer's full name, the eligible Hyundai vehicle and the Hyundai Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) from the adaptive equipment company, vehicle's registration and documentation from a medical professional stating the purpose of the equipment. These documents along with the claim form must be printed and mailed to Hyundai Motor America, Incentives Department, 10550, Talbert Avenue, Fountain Valley, CA, 92708.

Eligible customers can get a mobility reimbursement of up to $1,000 of the total equipment and labor costs. To learn more about this offer, please visit the official website of Greg May Hyundai or quickly visit in person at Greg May Hyundai, 1501 West Loop 340, Waco, Texas, 76712. Interested parties can also contact their customer care team on 254-327-1616 for any further information.

