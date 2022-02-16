Gavel Drops February 26 on 80+ Acre Horse Farm Up for Auction in Ocala, FL.

NAPLES, Fla., Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ELITE AUCTIONS, a leader in luxury real estate auctions and marketing, announced the latest addition to its lineup of luxury residential and commercial real estate listings selling at auction without reserve. Headed to the auction block February 26 is 3707 NW 110th Ave, a sprawling, 80.16-acre horse farm set amid green pastures and oak trees that boasts an 11,520 square-foot main residence based off designs of world-renowned architect, Frank Lloyd Wright.

The current owners purchased the farm in 2005, and have decided to sell in pursuit of other interests.

Commenting on the announcement, Randy Haddaway, founder and CEO of Elite Auctions said, "This property represents an extraordinarily rare opportunity for someone who wants to be near the heart of the action here in Ocala. The World Equestrian Center is just minutes away for competition and entertainment, not to mention the professional networking and socializing opportunities, which of course, could turn into profitable business relationships for a business-savvy new owner interested in generating income from the property."

Haddaway says some of the potential uses for the massive estate could include thoroughbred breeding, public boarding and rentals, and private instruction and training programs of all kinds, for professionals and amateurs alike.

"Given the fact that this property has everything one could wish for in a world-class equestrian facility of this scale, along with the mind-blowing home based off designs by none other than Frank Lloyd Wright, we expect this property to sell quickly, and for top dollar, either before or during the auction."

Located on a quiet street the listing agent calls "one of the most quaint and beautiful streets in central NW Ocala," the property offered for auction consists of 80.16 acres, the five-bedroom, eight-total-bath main residence, with eight-car garage, theater room, tennis courts, indoor racquetball court and fitness center; four brick horse barns with 32 stalls, office and lab space, and quarantine barn with 10 stalls; covered outdoor riding arena; an English garden and beautiful enclosed pool; and a summer kitchen perfect for outdoor entertaining.

The property is listed for sale with licensed real estate agent Linda Doyle with Royal Shell Real Estate, and broker Donald Deluca, and is available for pre-auction purchase now through ELITE AUCTIONS.

3707 NW 110 Ave is available for public and private tours up until the day of the live auction. To pre-register to bid, or to schedule a tour, call 844-94-ELITE or email bid@eliteauctions.com.

The live, no-reserve auction will be held onsite, at the property, Saturday, February 26, 2022, at 11 AM, with registration beginning at 9 AM. Remote bids will be accepted via the Elite Auctions mobile app or by phone. Broker participation is encouraged. For additional information on this auction or past luxury properties and yachts sold at or before auction, call 844.94-ELITE, email info@eliteauctions.com, or visit www.EliteAuctions.com.

About ELITE AUCTIONS

ELITE AUCTIONS has marketed more than $2 billion of high-value property and luxury yachts for auction with no reserve, accelerating the sale of more than $450 million in luxury assets over the past four years. Its luxury home auction team is dedicated to helping sellers achieve the best value for their property and secure a sale quickly. From sprawling residential compounds to metropolitan penthouses, ELITE AUCTIONS' team of market directors has the skills and experience necessary to promote the sale of a variety of luxury real estate assets. ELITE AUCTIONS provides turn-key service to include every detail, including open house events, photography, aerial videography, marketing, negotiations, and more.

Media Contact:

TARA MCLEAN

508-942-3769

TARA@ELITEAUCTIONS.COM

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gavel-drops-february-26-on-80-acre-horse-farm-up-for-auction-in-ocala-fl-301483935.html

SOURCE Elite Auctions