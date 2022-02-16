SAN ANTONIO, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Diamond J Properties announces Grand Opening Land Sale Event for exclusive Texas Hill Country community, Sonderland, on March 5th, 2022. Sonderland, meaning "Special Land" stands out from the crowd by offering a limited number of large acreage hilltop homesites just minutes from Boerne and San Antonio, TX.
This gated community features 13 to 30 acre ridgetop properties with prices starting at $500,000. All properties are wildlife exempt for low taxes, feature an abundance of wildlife with privacy and views all around. The community features paved roads, State Road frontage, electricity and is adjacent to Joshua Springs State Park and Preserve which has over 400 acres of parkland including a fishing pond, event pavilion, playgrounds and walking trails.
These large acreage properties are the perfect spot to build your new home, build a getaway, or a great investment for the future.
Boerne, TX has almost doubled in size in the last ten years and is a great place to raise a family. Boerne, TX is the county seat of Kendall County and continues to adjust nicely to the quick growth with well-rounded community development programs.
Visit www.sonderlandtx.com for more information and photos.
Appointments are required for the March 5th Land Sale Event. Call 833-499-1424 today to schedule your appointment.
About Diamond J Properties
Diamond J Properties specializes in creating communities in Texas. With over 80 years of combined experience in real estate acquisition, development, marketing and sales, our team knows what it takes to create communities where people will be proud to call home. We make it easy to build your dream home in Texas by putting in the necessary infrastructure including paving roads, electricity, water, permitting, wildlife exemptions etc.
Learn more about Diamond J Properties: https://www.diamondjproperties.com/
SOURCE Diamond J Properties
