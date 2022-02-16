Bespoke Luxury Marketing Opens NYC Office on Madison Avenue

NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bespoke Luxury Marketing, a leading data driven, integrated branding and luxury marketing agency announced the opening of its first New York City office on Madison Avenue. Bespoke Luxury Marketing is a division of Bespoke Luxury Companies with offices in the Hamptons and Miami.
According to Paul Jowdy, President, Bespoke Luxury Marketing, "the addition of our New York City office will allow us to better serve our current client base and expand the agency's footprint across all luxury lifestyle categories. This is a natural extension of the strong business we have built.
Bespoke Luxury Marketing provides compelling creative and tailored messaging to convey each brand's distinctive story. Leveraging an extensive database of ultra-high-net-worth individuals to micro-target relevant audiences, Bespoke Luxury Marketing's initiatives have yielded powerful results for internationally renowned clients including Lamborghini, Moran Yachts, Fabrikant Jewelers, and leading names in hospitality among others. "Our unparalleled research, strategy, and marketing capabilities, augment offerings for our clients." said Jowdy. "We expand brands through targeted strategies and deliver impactful results across the board."
"Our business is steeped in luxury", added Zach Vichinsky, CEO of Bespoke Luxury Companies, "and having an office in the luxury capital of the world will help grow our global awareness and introduce many luxury brands and services to our unique offerings."
ABOUT BESPOKE LUXURY COMPANIES
Bespoke Luxury Companies has created a collaborative ecosystem of data-driven verticals, including Bespoke Real Estate, the disruptive $10M+ brokerage. Bespoke's verticals work collectively to improve how UHNWIs and luxury brands make the most informed decisions and access their intended audiences through our proprietary data-driven approach – The Bespoke Method.
