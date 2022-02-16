Infosys Foundation USA Partners with CBS's Mission Unstoppable to Spotlight Three Computer Science Teachers Inspiring the Next Generation of STEM Innovators

NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys Foundation USA and CBS's multi award-winning television series Mission Unstoppable are teaming up to spotlight three teachers from the Foundation's Pathfinders Institute program who are dedicated to inspiring young students to pursue careers in STEM (science, technology, engineering and math).

Hosted by Miranda Cosgrove (iCarly, Despicable Me) and executive produced by Cosgrove and Academy Award-winning actress Geena Davis, Mission Unstoppable will present the first of the three new epsiodes on Saturday, February 19. The first episode will feature Lisa Moe, an innovative fourth grade teacher at Chino Valley Unified School District in Chino, California. An alumna of the Pathfinders Institute program, Moe inspires her students to break barriers in computer science, technology, engineering and math. Two additional Pathfinders educators, Maria Aguilar from Sacramento, California and Dr. Kellie Taylor, an elementary school teacher in the Boise, Idaho school district will be featured later this season. Mission Unstoppable spotlights diverse, female STEM professionals in an impactful, age-appropriate way in an effort to break long-held stereotypes and encourage adolescent girls to pursue STEM careers.

Lisa Moe was introduced to the Infosys Foundation USA through its Pathfinders Institute, an immerseive professional development program for K-12 teachers in computer science and maker education. Moe believes positive affirmations motivate her students at Chino Valley Unified School District and every morning recites them with her class, including positive messages such as "Yes I Can; Be Kind and Let's Go Change the World." She uses fun, creative ways, even in a virtual learning setting, to teach kids how to build, code and bring their creative ideas and innovative projects to life. Virtual learning has been incredibly difficult for both educators and students but Moe is still able to teach her students how to build, code and bring their creative ideas and projects to life!

Infosys Foundation USA is committed to increasing access to computer science and maker education among underrepresented groups, which includes girls and women. The Foundation invests heavily in professional development for K-12 teachers in the United States. Out of a mutual interest to highlight the pivotal role that teachers play in shaping young girls' views on career opportunities in a technology-enabled world, the Foundation is thrilled to continue its partnership with Hearst Media Production Group for a second year.

"Our goal is to highlight the importance of inclusion and showcase diverse role models for young girls interested in technology through this partnership with Hearst Media Production Group and the Mission Unstoppable team" said Kate Maloney, Executive Director of the Infosys Foundation USA. "We are excited to spotlight Lisa Moe and the other two Pathfinders Institute educators who are using computer science and STEM to inspire their students."

"We believe that If She Can See It, Then She Can Be It," said Nicole Small, CEO of Lyda Hill Philanthropies and co-founder of the IF/THEN Initiative. "Representation and visibility in the sciences matter to young girls who need teachers and mentors like Lisa to inspire them to become next generation of diverse female STEM pioneers."

Moe was recently named the 2020 Edwin Carr recipient in Educational Technology through California State University, Fullerton and the 2021 IACUE Blended and Online Educator of the Year. She has presented on growth mindset, student engagement, and social emotional learning through the use of technology for several years at large educational conferences. Her personal philosophy of education is that children want to learn and grow, provided they are given a stimulating environment along with a supportive teacher.

Mission Unstoppable airs on Saturday mornings as part of "CBS Dream Team," the network's Educational/Informational programming block. It is produced by Hearst Media Group Productions in collaboration with IF/THEN®, an initiative of Lyda Hill Philanthropies®.

ABOUT INFOSYS FOUNDATION USA

Infosys Foundation USA was established in 2015 with the mission of expanding computer science and maker education to K-12 students and teachers across the United States, with a specific focus on increasing access to underrepresented communities. The Foundation achieves impact through delivering professional development programs for teachers, partnering with leading nonprofits, and delivering innovative media campaigns that inspire everyone to be creators, not just consumers, of technology. For more information, visit infosys.org/USA.

ABOUT HEARST MEDIA PRODUCTION GROUP

Hearst Media Production Group (HMPG), a business unit of Hearst Television, is an independent producer and distributor of original programming for TV stations, broadcast and cable networks and streaming services. HMPG produces hundreds of hours of programming annually across linear, streaming, digital and social media platforms for domestic and international distribution in nearly 100 countries. Its popular shows include "Matter of Fact with Soledad O'Brien," America's #1 syndicated political program; the Emmy Award-winning educational/informational (E/I) programming blocks airing weekends nationwide including "Weekend Adventure," on ABC stations; "CBS Dream Team," on the CBS Network; "The More You Know," on the NBC Network; "One Magnificent Morning," on The CW Network; "Mi Telemundo" on the Telemundo Network and "Go Time!" on independent stations. HMPG also distributes a diverse slate of other programming and content including "Law&Crime Daily," "Prime Crime," "Consumer Reports TV," and the company's dedicated FAST channels "Xplore" and "The Jack Hanna Channel," available on some of the most popular smart TVs and streaming platforms.

ABOUT IF/THEN

IF/THEN®, an extension of Lyda Hill Philanthropies' commitment to fund game-changing advancements in science and nature, seeks to further advance women in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) by empowering current innovators and inspiring the next generation of pioneers. Rooted in a firm belief that there is no better time to highlight positive and successful female professional role models, IF/THEN® is designed to activate a culture shift among young girls to open their eyes to STEM careers by: (1) funding and elevating women in STEM as role models, (2) convening cross-sector partners in entertainment, fashion, sports, business and academia to illuminate the importance of STEM everywhere, and (3) inspiring girls with better portrayals of women in STEM through media and learning experiences to pique their interest in STEM careers.

