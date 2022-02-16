Bulls & Apes Project Launches NFT Character Collection Designed to Reward Holders with Tokenomics and Gamification

SOUTHINGTON, Conn., Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bulls & Apes Project LLC (B.A.P.), a multi-faceted entertainment and media company born in Web3, today announced its debut mint of bull character NFTs inspired by finance culture and the animal symbols of Wall Street. Backed by fully doxed founders, successful tech entrepreneurs Manny Coats, Guillermo Puyol and Anthony Mongiello, Bulls & Apes Project was created to deliver exceptional quality 3D digital art with entertaining, engaging experiences in the NFT space.
"Web3 and the Metaverse are the new frontiers," said Anthony Mongiello, Co-Founder and CEO of Bulls & Apes Project. "We're passionate about the potential this new digital world has in store and are excited to provide exceptional quality products for the engaged community within the NFT space and beyond. We're always looking several mints ahead, questioning how we can continue to deliver unique value to our holders in this ever-evolving landscape. Whether that is via AR, VR, or IRL events, whatever the Metaverse has in store, Bulls & Apes Project is all-in on creating dynamic, exclusive experiences for our community."
Bulls & Ape Project NFTs instantly add value for their holders via own to earn tokenomics. Once a bull NFT is purchased, the holder will acquire tokens daily simply by continuing to hold the NFT. These tokens will have a variety of uses within this project, including exclusive access to mint new NFT characters that will add to the gamified approach of this collection. These assets are free (minus gas fees), further bringing value to the holder.
"We have a few surprises in store for our community," said Mongiello. "We're keeping the exact details under wraps for now, but I can share that those who hold our OG character, the bull, will be rewarded when our second mint comes around. Keep an eye on our Discord channel for all our brand announcements."
The public sale of Bulls & Apes Project will be in March 2022 via the Bulls & Apes Project website.
For more information on the Bulls & Apes Project, visit www.bullsandapesproject.com as well as their Twitter and Discord feeds.
About Bulls & Apes Project:
Bulls and Apes Project (B.A.P.) is a multi-faceted entertainment and media company born in Web3. They are in the business of delivering digital and physical goods and services by creating compelling and relatable brands and intellectual properties. B.A.P. will provide top-notch art and creativity that will draw consumers into their ecosystem; fun gamification, events, and media that keep consumers engaged and connected; professionalism that instills confidence in our products, ability to deliver, and dedication to consumer appreciation.
