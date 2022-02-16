Comerica Bank Selects Jenae Anderson to Lead Commercial Banking in Colorado

DENVER, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Comerica Incorporated announced today that Jenae Anderson has been named the Head of Commercial Banking, reporting to Arizona Market President Steve Richins.
Anderson brings more than 25 years of banking experience to Comerica, including the last 13 at a national bank where she served as Executive Director and Market Executive for Colorado. At Comerica, she will oversee commercial lending and community engagement, while leading a team of lenders to expand the bank's presence in Colorado.
In her previous role, Anderson was charged with growing and leading the Middle Market banking team for Colorado, Wyoming and Montana comprised of nine bankers and eight analysts and leading the Minority, Women and Veteran Owned business strategy for a 10-state segment. She also chaired the Market Leadership Team comprised of the senior executive from each line of business within Colorado, heading the DEI initiative within Commercial Banking for Colorado, and leading the Business Resource Groups for Colorado.
Anderson holds a Master of Business Administration degree from Eastern Michigan University, a bachelor's degree from Colorado State University and several professional executive and leadership coaching certifications from IPEC.
Comerica Bank is a subsidiary of Comerica Incorporated CMA, a financial services company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, and strategically aligned by three business segments: The Commercial Bank, The Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. Comerica focuses on relationships, and helping people and businesses be successful. In addition to Texas, Comerica Bank locations can be found in Arizona, California, Florida and Michigan, with select businesses operating in several other states, as well as in Canada and Mexico. Comerica reported total assets of $94.6 billion as of Dec. 31, 2021.
SOURCE Comerica Bank
