Media Advisory -Family Day weekend rally for Sea to Sky transit workers

WHISTLER, BC, Feb. 16, 2022 /CNW/ - The region's transit workers and their supporters will gather in Whistler Village on the Family Day weekend to send B.C. Transit a message that workers and community members are united.

"Transit workers help connect our communities and keep the economy moving," said Gavin McGarrigle, Unifor Western Regional Director. "It's time B.C. Transit recognize the important work done by transit workers in the Sea to Sky corridor."

"Whistler is a playground for the wealthy—but it relies on the working people in restaurants, hotels, and other retail businesses in this village. Those same working people have B.C. Transit to thank for their lack of public transit during the height of ski season," said McGarrigle.

What: Community rally for striking transit workers

Who: Gavin McGarrigle, Unifor Western Regional Director; Unifor members on strike and their supporters.

When: Friday, February 18, 2022 at 12 p.m. Pacific Time

Where: Whistler Village Skiers Plaza (bottom of gondolas)

"This Family Day weekend, we're asking all families in Squamish, Whistler, and Pemberton to join us to demand better from B.C. Transit," concluded McGarrigle.

Unifor Local 114 represents more than 80 transit workers in Squamish, Whistler, and Pemberton who began strike action on January 29, 2022.

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector, representing 315,000 workers in every major area of the economy. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad, and strives to create progressive change for a better future.

SOURCE Unifor