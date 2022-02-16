Cognosante Teams with ViTel Net and is Selected as a Supplier for Georgia's Statewide Telehealth Products & Services Contract

FALLS CHURCH, Va., Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cognosante, a mission-driven technology company, and strategic teammate ViTel Net, a leading national telehealth solution provider, have been selected by the Georgia Department of Administrative Services, State Purchasing Division, as a supplier on the statewide Telehealth Products and Services contract. Under the contract, the team will provide telehealth solutions for state and local government entities, including state offices, agencies, bureaus, departments, colleges and universities, corrections facilities, and community health centers. The Solution as a Service platform leverages Cognosante's expertise and scale delivering large, mission-oriented healthcare programs and ViTel Net's comprehensive vCommand Telehealth Platform to extend critical telehealth services to Georgia citizens.

Georgia state government entities can leverage the suite of core services to facilitate quality care delivery. In addition to standards-based interoperability, real-time, multi-party capable video conferencing and in-web app secure messaging, users benefit from routing and alerting, as well as uniquely configurable workflows and reporting. Workflow applications include user experiences to support any clinical workflow, including provider to provider, provider to patient, and asynchronous remote patient monitoring with real-time communications for consults.

"Our combined expertise empowers potential clients to offer critical telehealth care to those in need," said Erick Peters, Cognosante's chief technology officer. "Helping Georgians access care in remote settings, during the pandemic and after, is incredibly important and we are honored to be an awarded solution provider."

"We are thrilled to be collaborating with Cognosante and the Georgia State agencies to help Georgia's diverse citizenship gain convenient access to quality care directly in their communities," said Mark Noble, chief operating officer of ViTel Net. "Eliminating social determinant barriers to care helps all people live their healthiest lives, and that's our mission."

Cognosante provides Georgia state government entities with critical implementation and transition services ranging from requirements analysis, human-centered design, training, integration support, and more. The company's expert continuous improvement process feeds teammate ViTel Net's platform refinement, creating increased value for the state and the citizens the state serves.

Cognosante is a mission-driven technology company delivering innovative and transformative solutions that improve the health and safety of Americans. With more than a decade of experience working with Federal and state government agencies, we aim to expand access to care, improve care delivery, deliver solutions addressing social determinants of health, and ensure safety and security through multi-faceted technology and customer experience (CX) solutions. Our broad range of capabilities includes enterprise IT and cloud, data science, telehealth, interoperability, public health surveillance, clinical performance, eligibility and enrollment, and consumer engagement. For more information, visit http://www.cognosante.com

ViTel Net has been leading telehealth innovation for over 30 years with industry leading technology. Its robust cloud platform streamlines clinical and operational workflows while providing clinicians access to all patient data with a single sign-on. ViTel Net's "no code" configurable user experience enables the flexibility needed to provide care, quickly and cost effectively. The results - informed decisions that power greater efficiency, for better patient experiences and outcomes across the care continuum. http://www.vitelnet.com

