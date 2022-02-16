Global Ceramic Sanitary Ware Market (2021 to 2030) - by Product Type, Distribution Channel and End-user

DUBLIN, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Ceramic Sanitary Ware Market by Product Type, Distribution Channel and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global ceramic sanitary ware market size was valued at $36,544.8 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $76,956.6 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 7.5% from 2021 to 2030.

Ceramic sanitary ware is a subcategory of sanitary ware. Ceramic sanitary ware has been proved to be both cost-effective and long-lasting. Sanitary goods can withstand loads of up to 400 kg and have high chemical resistance. The shiny surface of sanitary ware allows easy cleaning. Although glass and metal are gaining traction in the market, ceramic and porcelain are the most common materials used for the construction of sanitary ware. Major corporations have created a variety of designs for manufacturing sanitary ware products that are visually attractive..



Rise in awareness about the need to use quality sanitary ware products for numerous health and hygienic advantages has propelled the sanitary ware industry. In addition, several government efforts and development projects to expand and update the sanitary ware infrastructure have served as a significant of the sanitary ware industry forward. However, negative environmental consequences caused by mineral extraction limit the expansion of the industry.



On the contrary, various key players are strengthening their market position and expanding their business by launching advanced sanitary ware products, which are anticipated to enhance their product portfolio. For instance, in March 2021, Duravit AG launched its new Hygiene Flush flushing system. This innovative new technology combines the idea of a rotating flush with the open Duravit Rimless flushing rim technology to provide two flushing operations in parallel. Its re-positioned openings allow the toilet's frontal surface to clean properly every time by preventing undesired splashes.



The global ceramic sanitary ware market is segmented into product type, end user, distribution channel, and region. By product type, the market is divided into toilet sinks & water closet, washbasins, urinals, and others (bath tubs, vanity basins, and shower panels). Depending on distribution channel, it is bifurcated into online and offline. On the basis of end-user industry, it is divided into residential and non-residential. Region wise, the market analysis is conducted across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (the UK, France, Germany, Italy, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa).



Key Benefits

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging ceramic sanitary ware market trends and dynamics.

In-depth market analysis is conducted by constructing market estimations for the key market segments between 2020 and 2030.

Extensive analysis of the ceramic sanitary ware market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of the top competitors within the market framework.

A comprehensive analysis of all regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

The global ceramic sanitary ware market forecast analysis from 2021 to 2030 is included in the report.

The key market players within ceramic sanitary ware market are profiled in this report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help understand the competitive outlook of the industry.

Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.2.2. Top winning strategies

3.3. Market player positioning, 2020

3.4. Porter's five forces analysis

3.5. Market dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Renovation of residential and non-residential bathrooms and toilets

3.5.1.2. Increase in construction of malls and offices

3.5.1.3. Increase in spending on home remodeling

3.5.2. Restraint

3.5.2.1. Decrease in new construction activities in developed nations

3.5.3. Opportunities

3.5.3.1. Infrastructural development in African nations

3.6. COVID-19 Impact Analysis



CHAPTER 4: CERAMIC SANITARY WARE MARKET, BY PRODUCT TYPE

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market size and forecast, by product type

4.2. Toilet sinks and Water closet

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3. Market size and forecast, by toilet sinks and water closet types

4.2.4. Market size and forecast, by country

4.3. Washbasins

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3. Market size and forecast, by washbasins types

4.3.4. Market size and forecast, by country

4.4. Urinals

4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.4.3. Market size and forecast, by country

4.5. Others

4.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.5.3. Market size and forecast, by country



CHAPTER 5: CERAMIC SANITARY WARE MARKET, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

5.1. Overview

5.1.1. Market size and forecast, by distribution channel

5.2. Online

5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3. Market size and forecast, by country

5.3. Offline

5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3. Market size and forecast, by country



CHAPTER 6: CERAMIC SANITARY WARE MARKET, BY END-USER

6.1. Overview

6.1.1. Market size and forecast, by end-user

6.2. Residential

6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.3. Market size and forecast, by country

6.3. Non-residential

6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.3.3. Market size and forecast, by country



CHAPTER 7: CERAMIC SANITARY WARE MARKET, BY REGION



CHAPTER 8: COMPANY PROFILES

8.1. GEBERIT AG

8.1.1. Company overview

8.1.2. Key executive

8.1.3. Company snapshot

8.1.4. Operating business segments

8.1.5. Product portfolio

8.1.6. R&D expenditure

8.1.7. Business performance

8.2. KOHLER CO.

8.2.1. Company overview

8.2.2. Key executive

8.2.3. Company snapshot

8.2.4. Operating business segments

8.2.5. Product portfolio

8.2.6. Key strategic moves and developments

8.3. TOTO LTD.

8.3.1. Company overview

8.3.2. Key executive

8.3.3. Company snapshot

8.3.4. Operating business segments

8.3.5. Product portfolio

8.3.6. R&D expenditure

8.3.7. Business performance

8.4. LIXIL CORPORATION

8.4.1. Company overview

8.4.2. Key executive

8.4.3. Company snapshot

8.4.4. Operating business segments

8.4.5. Product portfolio

8.4.6. R&D expenditure

8.4.7. Business performance

8.4.8. Key strategic moves and developments

8.5. ROCA SANITARIO S. A.

8.5.1. Company overview

8.5.2. Key executive

8.5.3. Company snapshot

8.5.4. Product portfolio

8.5.5. Business performance

8.5.6. Key strategic moves and developments

8.6. VILLEROY & BOCH AG

8.6.1. Company overview

8.6.2. Key executive

8.6.3. Company snapshot

8.6.4. Operating business segments

8.6.5. Product portfolio

8.6.6. R&D expenditure

8.6.7. Business performance

8.6.8. Key strategic moves and developments

8.7. R. A. K. CERAMICS

8.7.1. Company overview

8.7.2. Key executive

8.7.3. Company snapshot

8.7.4. Operating business segments

8.7.5. Product portfolio

8.7.6. Business performance

8.7.7. Key strategic moves and developments

8.8. DURAVIT AG

8.8.1. Company overview

8.8.2. Key executive

8.8.3. Company snapshot

8.8.4. Product portfolio

8.8.5. Key strategic moves and developments

8.9. DURATEX S. A.

8.9.1. Company overview

8.9.2. Key executive

8.9.3. Company snapshot

8.9.4. Operating business segments

8.9.5. Product portfolio

8.9.6. Business performance

8.10. HSIL LTD.

8.10.1. Company overview

8.10.2. Key executive

8.10.3. Company snapshot

8.10.4. Operating business segments

8.10.5. Product portfolio

8.10.6. Business performance



